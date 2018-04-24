Golf Log - All the latest golf results from around Laois

ABBEYLEIX

Shaws Open Singles

April 19 and 20

1st - Noel Burke Jnr (11) 38pts

2nd - Mark Ring (19) 37pts

3rd - Tom Molumby (8) 36pts (Gross).

Ned Hinchin Trophy 2018

April 21 and 22

1st - Eamonn Doyle (20) 36pts

2nd - Noel Concannon (5) 36pts (Gross)

3rd - Val Kavanagh (13) 36pts

4th - Michael Anderson (12) 35pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

April 8

1st - Nancy Scully (18) 34pts

2nd - Mary McCabe (15) 33pts

3rd - Catherine Connolly (16) 31pts

Ladies April Medal 18 Hole Stroke

1st - Ita Dunne (32) 77

2nd - Brigid Malone (22) 80

3rd - Catherine Connolly (16) 82

Lotto

Draw held on April 22. Numbers drawn 4, 20, 21, 31. No winner. Next week's jackpot is €12,000. List of €20 winners: Pascal Whelan - Prepaid; Annemarieka Van Der Voort c/o Tom Carroll; Ita Ryder - Prepaid; Enda Cassin - Prepaid; Zara Doyle c/o Breda Maher; Paddy Carroll c/o Bennys; Andy Shiel c/o Andrea Rogers; Frank O'Donnell c/o Frank O'Donnell.

MOUNTRATH

Subscription Vouchers

April 20 to 22

1st - Brian Purcell Snr (9) 37pts

2nd - John Rogers (5) 36pts (cb)

3rd - Jack Cooper (19) 36pts (cb)

4th - Dermot Dobbyn (16) 36pts

5th - Eddie Fitzpatrick (8) 35pts (cb).

CSS - Friday 35pts, Saturday 37pts, Sunday 35pts.

Thursday Open Singles

April 19

1st - Stuart Carter (1) 39pts. CSS - 35pts.

Ladies Subscription Vouchers

April 20 to 22

1st - Mary McCarthy 34pts

2nd - Rita Keenan 33pts.

PORTARLINGTON

Club News

Club Lotto is now at €14,800, please support. Junior, Intermediate and Minor Scratch Cups will take place on Saturday 27th, Sunday 28th May. Members €15, Visitors €20. 18 Hole Open Stableford Singles every Wednesday (Ladies and Gents) - Visitors €15.

Duggan Cup

April 22

Portarlington GC 2, Mountrath GC 3.

18 Hole Open Stableford

April 18

Sponsors - Fletcher's Hardware Portarlington

1st - Joe Murray 42pts

2nd - Stefan Crabb 41pts

3rd - Niall Byrne 38pts (cb)

Gross - Kevin Connolly 39pts.

Golden Girls

April 19

1st - Joan Murphy, Pauline Fitzpatrick, Mary Fallon 39pts

2nd - Marie Conlon, Helen Whelehan, Anne Guinan 38pts.

Trustees’ Prize - Williams Waller Cup 18 Hole Strokeplay

April 21 and 22

Sponsors - Wesley Dempsey, Pat Kitson, Michael Moore & Michael J Turley

1st - Michael Wilcox 65

2nd - Kevin Kennedy 66 (cb)

Gross - Daniel Murphy 69

3rd - Dermot McGurrell 66 (cb)

4th - Evan Slattery 66.

Ladies 18 hole Stableford

April 17

Sponsor - Mary Miller 57 Boutique

1st - Eina Pang 38pts

2nd - Rita Sheedy 33pts

3rd - Gretta Foran 32pts.

9 Hole Competition

April 3 to 16

1st - Fiona Walsh.

Golden Girls

April 12

1st - Anne Delaney, Rose O’Shea, Marie Byron 35pts.

Golden Girls

April 19

1st - Joan Murphy,Pauline Fitzpatrick, Mary Fallon 39pts.

PORTLAOISE

Ladies Singles Stableford

April 14 and 18

Category 1 - Mary Dunne (25) 33pts

Category 2 - Frances Nolan (31) 21pts

Category 3 - Miriam Drea (37) 20pts.

Mens V Par

April 14 and 15

1st - Francis Greene (5) 6up

2nd - David Gowing (21) 2up

3rd - Damien Cullinan (16) 1up (cb).

Mens Singles Stableford

April 17

1st - James Furlong (17) 39pts;

2nd - Stefan Crabb (20) 33pts (cb)

3rd - Patrick Rafferty (13) 33pts.

Mens Singles Stableford

April 21 and 22

1st - Paul McEvoy (12) 39pts

2nd - Maurice Bohan (12) 37pts (cb)

3rd - Patrick Rafferty (13) 37pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles

April 17

1st - Sean McLoughlin (26) 36pts

2nd - Declan Dowling (13) 34pts.

Three Ball Classic

April 21 and 22

1st - Tom Sweeney (15), Martin Moore (14), Eamon Kiely (21) 90pts

2nd - Paul Gray (12), Willie Bowe (15), Sean Mullins (15) 85pts (cb)

3rd - Jim Kells (21), William O’Connell (26) Larry Phelan (17) 85pts

Ladies Prize - Noeline Delahunty (11), Kathleen Maher (13), Teresa Cahill (21) 81pts.

Seniors Results

April 19

Category A

1st - PJ Duggan 40pts; 2nd - Paddy Delaney 37pts.

Category B

1st - Pat Hartigan 38pts; 2nd - Larry Phelan 35pts.

Lotto

Lotto is now at € 6,650, please support.

THE HEATH

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

April 17

1st - Theresa Ryan (36) 39pts

2nd - Ber Fitzpatrick (27) 39pts

3rd - Helen Bergin (20) 32pts

4th - Pat Lambe (16) 27pts.

Singles Stableford

April 15

1st - Patrick Keenan (9) 36pts (cb)

2nd - Thomas Garven (15) 36pts (cb)

3rd - Liam Horgan (7) 36pts.

Singles Stableford

April 14

1st - Alec Bland (18) 41pts

2nd - John O'Sullivan(28) 40pts

3rd - Thomas Ely (13) 39pts.

THE HERITAGE

The Heritage Masters

April 21 and 22

1st - David Lee (9) 38pts (cb)

2nd - Alan Harte (17) 38pts (cb)

3rd - Aidan Harte (20) 38pts

4th - Trevor Byrne (10) 37pts

5th - Stuart McIntosh (9) 35pts (cb)

- There were 6 winners of the twos each worth €21.00 - DJ O’Brien Doyle on 11th, Kieran Finane, Aidan Kelly, Sean McGovern and Paul Sheehan on 15th, David Lee on 17th.

Our thanks and appreciation to the Muldowney Family for their sponsorship of the prizes. The prizes will be presented at a Prize giving evening, date to be announced.

