Golf Log - All the latest golf results from around Laois
Marty Fitzpatrick (Captain), Noreen Savage (Lady Captain), Rory Flanagan (Junior Boys Captain) and Sarah Hickey (Junior Girls Captain) at Portarlington GC.
ABBEYLEIX
Shaws Open Singles
April 19 and 20
1st - Noel Burke Jnr (11) 38pts
2nd - Mark Ring (19) 37pts
3rd - Tom Molumby (8) 36pts (Gross).
Ned Hinchin Trophy 2018
April 21 and 22
1st - Eamonn Doyle (20) 36pts
2nd - Noel Concannon (5) 36pts (Gross)
3rd - Val Kavanagh (13) 36pts
4th - Michael Anderson (12) 35pts
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
April 8
1st - Nancy Scully (18) 34pts
2nd - Mary McCabe (15) 33pts
3rd - Catherine Connolly (16) 31pts
Ladies April Medal 18 Hole Stroke
1st - Ita Dunne (32) 77
2nd - Brigid Malone (22) 80
3rd - Catherine Connolly (16) 82
Lotto
Draw held on April 22. Numbers drawn 4, 20, 21, 31. No winner. Next week's jackpot is €12,000. List of €20 winners: Pascal Whelan - Prepaid; Annemarieka Van Der Voort c/o Tom Carroll; Ita Ryder - Prepaid; Enda Cassin - Prepaid; Zara Doyle c/o Breda Maher; Paddy Carroll c/o Bennys; Andy Shiel c/o Andrea Rogers; Frank O'Donnell c/o Frank O'Donnell.
MOUNTRATH
Subscription Vouchers
April 20 to 22
1st - Brian Purcell Snr (9) 37pts
2nd - John Rogers (5) 36pts (cb)
3rd - Jack Cooper (19) 36pts (cb)
4th - Dermot Dobbyn (16) 36pts
5th - Eddie Fitzpatrick (8) 35pts (cb).
CSS - Friday 35pts, Saturday 37pts, Sunday 35pts.
Thursday Open Singles
April 19
1st - Stuart Carter (1) 39pts. CSS - 35pts.
Ladies Subscription Vouchers
April 20 to 22
1st - Mary McCarthy 34pts
2nd - Rita Keenan 33pts.
PORTARLINGTON
Club News
Club Lotto is now at €14,800, please support. Junior, Intermediate and Minor Scratch Cups will take place on Saturday 27th, Sunday 28th May. Members €15, Visitors €20. 18 Hole Open Stableford Singles every Wednesday (Ladies and Gents) - Visitors €15.
Duggan Cup
April 22
Portarlington GC 2, Mountrath GC 3.
18 Hole Open Stableford
April 18
Sponsors - Fletcher's Hardware Portarlington
1st - Joe Murray 42pts
2nd - Stefan Crabb 41pts
3rd - Niall Byrne 38pts (cb)
Gross - Kevin Connolly 39pts.
Golden Girls
April 19
1st - Joan Murphy, Pauline Fitzpatrick, Mary Fallon 39pts
2nd - Marie Conlon, Helen Whelehan, Anne Guinan 38pts.
Trustees’ Prize - Williams Waller Cup 18 Hole Strokeplay
April 21 and 22
Sponsors - Wesley Dempsey, Pat Kitson, Michael Moore & Michael J Turley
1st - Michael Wilcox 65
2nd - Kevin Kennedy 66 (cb)
Gross - Daniel Murphy 69
3rd - Dermot McGurrell 66 (cb)
4th - Evan Slattery 66.
Ladies 18 hole Stableford
April 17
Sponsor - Mary Miller 57 Boutique
1st - Eina Pang 38pts
2nd - Rita Sheedy 33pts
3rd - Gretta Foran 32pts.
9 Hole Competition
April 3 to 16
1st - Fiona Walsh.
Golden Girls
April 12
1st - Anne Delaney, Rose O’Shea, Marie Byron 35pts.
Golden Girls
April 19
1st - Joan Murphy,Pauline Fitzpatrick, Mary Fallon 39pts.
PORTLAOISE
Ladies Singles Stableford
April 14 and 18
Category 1 - Mary Dunne (25) 33pts
Category 2 - Frances Nolan (31) 21pts
Category 3 - Miriam Drea (37) 20pts.
Mens V Par
April 14 and 15
1st - Francis Greene (5) 6up
2nd - David Gowing (21) 2up
3rd - Damien Cullinan (16) 1up (cb).
Mens Singles Stableford
April 17
1st - James Furlong (17) 39pts;
2nd - Stefan Crabb (20) 33pts (cb)
3rd - Patrick Rafferty (13) 33pts.
Mens Singles Stableford
April 21 and 22
1st - Paul McEvoy (12) 39pts
2nd - Maurice Bohan (12) 37pts (cb)
3rd - Patrick Rafferty (13) 37pts.
RATHDOWNEY
Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles
April 17
1st - Sean McLoughlin (26) 36pts
2nd - Declan Dowling (13) 34pts.
Three Ball Classic
April 21 and 22
1st - Tom Sweeney (15), Martin Moore (14), Eamon Kiely (21) 90pts
2nd - Paul Gray (12), Willie Bowe (15), Sean Mullins (15) 85pts (cb)
3rd - Jim Kells (21), William O’Connell (26) Larry Phelan (17) 85pts
Ladies Prize - Noeline Delahunty (11), Kathleen Maher (13), Teresa Cahill (21) 81pts.
Seniors Results
April 19
Category A
1st - PJ Duggan 40pts; 2nd - Paddy Delaney 37pts.
Category B
1st - Pat Hartigan 38pts; 2nd - Larry Phelan 35pts.
Lotto
Lotto is now at € 6,650, please support.
THE HEATH
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
April 17
1st - Theresa Ryan (36) 39pts
2nd - Ber Fitzpatrick (27) 39pts
3rd - Helen Bergin (20) 32pts
4th - Pat Lambe (16) 27pts.
Singles Stableford
April 15
1st - Patrick Keenan (9) 36pts (cb)
2nd - Thomas Garven (15) 36pts (cb)
3rd - Liam Horgan (7) 36pts.
Singles Stableford
April 14
1st - Alec Bland (18) 41pts
2nd - John O'Sullivan(28) 40pts
3rd - Thomas Ely (13) 39pts.
THE HERITAGE
The Heritage Masters
April 21 and 22
1st - David Lee (9) 38pts (cb)
2nd - Alan Harte (17) 38pts (cb)
3rd - Aidan Harte (20) 38pts
4th - Trevor Byrne (10) 37pts
5th - Stuart McIntosh (9) 35pts (cb)
- There were 6 winners of the twos each worth €21.00 - DJ O’Brien Doyle on 11th, Kieran Finane, Aidan Kelly, Sean McGovern and Paul Sheehan on 15th, David Lee on 17th.
Our thanks and appreciation to the Muldowney Family for their sponsorship of the prizes. The prizes will be presented at a Prize giving evening, date to be announced.
