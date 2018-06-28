GOLF LOG - All the latest results from around Laois

ABBEYLEIX

June Medal

June 23 and 24

1st - Noel Burke Jnr (11) 69pts

2nd - Dermot Buggy (19) 66pts

Gross - Pauric Peacock (7) 76pts.

Shaws Open Singles

June 21 and 22

1st - Michael Connolly (20) 43pts;

2nd - Michael Daly (17) 40pts.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

June 21

1st - Karen Odlum (21) 40pts;

2nd - Catherine Connolly (17) 38pts;

Front 9 - Sylvia Donovan (36) 20pts;

Back 9 - Mary McCabe (16) 21pts.

Lotto Results

Draw on Sunday 24th June. No winner. Numbers drawn 5, 15, 25, 28. Next week's jackpot€12,000. €20 Winners - Tracy & Steve c/o M Kearns; Ailish Sythes c/o F O’Donnell; Mary Hearns c/o F O’Donnell; Geradine Scully c/o Benny’s; Susan Fitzpatrick c/o Geraldine Murphy; Gerry Anderson c/o Colin Self; Joe Cass c/o Post Office; Betty Hennessy c/o Breda Maher.

CLAS GOLF SOCIETY

Away Outing To Bunclody GC

June 22

1st - Liam Fitzpatrick (Mountrath) 42pts;

2nd - Brendan Peake (Mountrath) 37pts;

3rd - Seamus Duggan (Rathdowney) 37pts;

4th - Michael Delaney (Abbeyleix) 36pts;

5th - John Fitzpatrick (Portarlington) 34pts;

6th - Tony Carr (Castlecomer) 35pts (-2);

7th - Michael Luttrell (Portarlington) 32pts;

8th - Brian Gee (Abbeyleix) 32pts;

9th - Owen Donohue (The Heath) 30pts;

10th - Sean Fallon (Portarlington) 30pts

Team event:

1st - Mountrath 138pts;

2nd - Portarlington 124pts;

3rd - Abbeyleix 122pts.

MOUNTRATH

Open Week 2018 Results

3 Person Waltz

June 16 and 17

Sponsors - Shaws Department Stores

1st - David Hore (15),

Pat Keogh (14) & Pacelli Walsh (18) 86pts;

2nd - Mick Rice (15) Brendan Connolly (17) & Dermot Dobbyn (15) 83pts;

3rd - Jim Lyons (22), Pat Gilmartin (16) & Jim Cooney (16) 80pts.

Open Seniors Stableford

June 20

Sponsors - Mountrath Golf Club Seniors

Winner - Gerry O'Malley (Portlaoise) 38pts;

Category A - Ray Carroll 37pts;

Category B - Dick Quillinan 37pts;

Category C - Frank Glynn 37pts. CSS - 36pts.

Ladies Open Day

June 20

Sponsors - Blossom Time

1st - Dolores Mulhare 40pts;

2nd - Catherine Scully 40pts (cb);

3rd - Bridie Byrne 39pts;

4th - Maeve Morrissey 38pts;

Visitor - May Gee 34pts. CSS - 72

Ladies & Gents Singles Stableford

June 21

1st - Maire Ni Riordain (19) 40pts (cb);

2nd - Brian Purcell Snr (8) 40pts;

Gross - Dan Scully 31pts (cb);

4th - Betty Thompson (29) 37pts. CSS - 37pts.

Fourball Stableford

June 21

Sponsors - Metac

1st - John Glynn (11, Baltinglass) & Peter Glynn (17, Baltinglass) 44pts (cb);

2nd - Willie Claxton (8, Rathdowney) & Mike O'Toole (5, Rathdowney) 44pts;

3rd - Dan Scully (6) & Breda Beere (20) 43pts.

Three Person Rumble

June 23 and 24

Sponsors - Harmony Residential Care Services

1st - Joe Hearns, Phyllis Clegg & Jennifer Clegg 85pts (cb);

2nd - Declan Donovan, Mattie Cuddy & Michael Cuddy 85pts;

3rd - Padraig Hearns, Niall Hearns & Fiona Hearns 83pts;

Long Drive - Niall Hearns;

Nearest The Pin - Niall Hearns 5 ft 5ins.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our generous sponsors without whom Open Week would not be possible.

PORTARLINGTON

Competition Results

Ladies Boyne Trophy: Portarlington 3, Naas 2.

Castlebaran Shield: Portarlington 3, Esker Hills 2.

Michael Moore Cup: Portarlington 4 1/2, Mullingar 2 1/2.

South Leinster Trophy: Portarlington 3, Tullamore 4.

Senior Cup: Portarlington 1 1/2, Carlow GC 3 1/2.

Well Done Maedbh

Congratulations to Meadbh Doyle on reaching the semi-finals of the Irish Women's Close Championship @ Enniscrone GC.

The Landsdowne Cup 18 Hole Medal Strokeplay

June 24

Cup Donated by Colin Finlay

Sponsors - Richard Murphy, John Ryan, John Jameson and Darren Conlon

1st - Dermot Hyland 69;

2nd - Carthage Lowry 72 (cb);

Gross - Darren Conlon 80;

3rd - Jack Nolan 72 (cb);

Junior - Ciaran Guinan 69.

18 Hole Open Singles

June 20

Sponsors - Ger O’Flaherty, Colm Hannon, Pat Lyne & Philip Lyons

1st - Brendan S Fowler (18) 39pts;

2nd - Jim Bergin (18) 38pts (cb);

Gross - Aidan Kelly (1) 31pts;

3rd - Bernard Scully (11) 38pts.

SSC 71.

Golden Girls Results

June 21

1st - Mary Cannon, Pauline Fitzpatrick, Marie Bogan & Mary Moran 47pts;

2nd - Joan Murphy, Mary Fallon & Breda Farrell 42pts.

Vice-Captain’s (Tommy Fitzpatrick) Prize To The Ladies

June 19

Sponsor - Tommy Fitzpatrick

1st - Marie Bogan 72 (cb);

2nd - Anne Bates 72;

Gross - Aine Moore 88 (cb);

3rd - Pamela Blanche 72.

CSS (Alternate Day) 73, CSS (Tuesday) 72.

Hole in One on the 5th Hole - Aela Power. Well done Aela!

LOTTO

Jackpot is now at €15,600, please support.

Table Quiz

Fundraising Table Quiz for Junior Members will take place on Friday night, 29th June. Please support.

Leinster Boys U-15 Interclub Competition

Portarlington Junior Boys U-15 Team beat Baltinglass, reaching the Top 4 in Leinster.

OPEN WEEK RESULTS

Open Fourball 18 Hole Stableford

June 17

Sponsors - Michael Moore Car Sales

1st - Peter Rowan, Michael Wilcox 47pts;

2nd - James Young, Ricky Cashin 44pts (cb);

3rd - John O'Reilly, Christy O'Connor 44pts;

4th - Martin Fitzpatrick, Bernard Scully 43pts (cb).

Sunday 17th June 2018

9 Hole Mixed

June 17

Sponsors - JJ Byrne Cabinet Maker

1st - Stephanie Gorman, Seamus Walsh 33 ¾;

2nd - Rita Dowling, Andrew Scully 34 ¼;

3rd - Noreen Savage, Michael Dunne 35 ¼.

4 Person Champagne Classic

June 16

Sponsors - Colgan Sports

1st - Mark Ring, Declan Devoy, Ray Casey, James Ring (Abbeyleix) 102pts;

2nd - Martin Devlin, Michael Dowling, Eugene Ryan, Jason Ryan (Rathdowney) 99pts (cb);

3rd - Joe Murray, Martin Murray, Andy Dunne, Gerard P Dunne 99pts.

4 Person Classic

June 15

Sponsors - Finline Furniture

1st John Maycock, John Gorman, John J McCarthy, Paul Corr 94pts;

2nd - Angelo O'Connor, Ken McCartney, Gerard Butler, Ken Lane 92pts;

3rd - Kevin Kennedy Jnr, Darragh Kennedy, Kevin Kennedy, Marian Kennedy 91pts (cb);

4th - Mary Foy, Noel Foy, Josephine Lawrence, Francis Daly 91pts.

4 Person Scramble 18 Hole Stroke

June 14

Sponsors - Joe & Vinny Byrne

1st - Seamus Walsh, Kevin O'Donnell, Brian Hutchinson, Sarah Hutchinson 57 9/10;

2nd - Martin Tynan, Fergal Moore, Glen Brereton, John Joe Byrne 58 3/10;

3rd - Damien Reddin, Noel F Dunne, Paul Murphy, Joe La Cumbre 58 5/10.

Mens 9 Hole Stableford

June 13

Sponsors - Centra Portarlington

1st - Bernard Scully (11) 23pts;

2nd - Frank Cullen (21) 21pts;

3rd - Aidan Moore (7) 19pts.

18 Hole Singles Stableford

June 13

Sponsors - Seamus Brereton Heating & Plumbing

1st - John Gorman (28) 40pts;

2nd - Kevin Shanahan (21) 38pts (b9);

3rd - Bernard Scully (11) 38pts;

Gross Donal Walsh (6) 30pts.

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford

June 13

Sponsors - McElwee Pharmacies, Mountmellick

1st - Pamela Blanche 41pts;

2nd - Amy Spain (Tullamore) 39pts;

Gross - Maeve McEvoy 22pts (cb);

3rd/Visitor - Catherine Brennan 37pts.

Ladies 9 Hole Stroke

June 12

Sponsors - Martin and Bernadette Turley

1st - Sinead Scully 31;

2nd - Anne Quinn 32.5;

3rd - Jo Lawrence 33 (cb).

3 Person Champagne Classic

June 12

Sponsors - K Bowl Entertainments

1st - Anne O 'Connor (54), Sandra Muldowney (28), Maria Jones (30) (Heritage) 58pts;

2nd - Paddy Ryan (10), Mark Ring (19), Declan Devoy (15) (Abbeyleix) 57pts;

3rd - Kevin Kennedy Jr (12), Darragh Kennedy (17), Kevin Kennedy (28) 56pts.

Open Singles Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

June 11

Sponsor - Shaw's Department Store, Portlaoise

1st - Marie Bogan 42pts;

2nd - Mary Moran 40pts;

Gross - Carmel Bolton 22pts;

3rd/Visitor - Mary Foran (Cill Dara) 36pts.

Men's 9 Hole Stableford

June 11

Sponsors - PJ & Maura O'Donoghue

1st - David Cosgrove 23pts;

2nd - Eddie Harrison 22pts (cb);

3rd - Sean Smith 22pts.

Men's 18 Hole Singles Stableford

June 11

Sponsors - DID Newbridge

1st - David Hickey (16) 42pts;

2nd - Noel F Dunne (14) 41pts (cb);

3rd - Dylan Dunne (4) 39pts;

Gross - Lee O'Meara (2) 39pts.

Weekly 9 Hole Singles Stableford

June 4 to 10

Sponsors -Portarlington Golf Club

1st - Seamus Walsh 19pts

PORTLAOISE

Mens Singles Stableford

June 24

1st - Colman Dooley (12) 41pts;

2nd - Patrick Rafferty (13) 39pts;

3rd - Fergal Donaghy (22) 36pts (cb).

Ladies 2 Person Champagne Scramble

June 20

1st - Aine Bowden, Dolores Murphy 65pts;

2nd - Mary Lalor, Kitty Walsh 61pts;

3rd - Gaye Wilson, Miriam Drea 58pts.

Mens Open Singles

June 19

1st - David Lee (9) 41pts;

2nd - Patrick Rafferty (14) 38pts (cb);

3rd - Tim Finlay (19) 38pts.

Mens V Par

June 16 and 17

1st - Paddy Lambe (12) 4up;

2nd - Tim Finlay (19) 2up (cb);

3rd - Tony Conlon (17) 2up (cb).

Holmpatrick Cup

June 15

1st - Jim Coss, Stefan Crabb 42pts (cb);

2nd - Wayne Darby, Dick Croke 42pts;

3rd - Richard Maher, Adrian Culliton 39pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Two Person Team Event

June 23 and 24

1st - Ned Sweeney (12), Ed Carter (14) 47pts;

2nd - Kathleen Maher (14), Marian Holland (21) 46pts;

3rd - Gearoid Purcell (5), Cian Purcell (13) 45pts;

4th - Matt Doyle (17), Paddy Maher (17) 44pts.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles

June 19

1st - Tom Phelan (18) 40pts;

2nd - Martin Gleeson (5) 38pts.

Seniors Results

June 21

Category A: 1st - Marty Fitzpatrick 38pts; 2nd - Billy Harte 33pts.

Category B: 1st - Tom Doheny 38pts; 2nd - Paddy Maher 37pts.

Lotto

The Lotto is now at €8,000, please support.

9 Hole Par 3 Challenge

This competition is on next Friday, and Open Week begins next weekend.

Mens Medal

June 16 and 17

Sponsors - BP Contractors Killenaule

1st - Dermot Gibbons (19) 69;

2nd - Denis Reid (21) 70;

Gross - Lar Ryan (+1) 74;

3rd - Eamon Whelan (12) 71.

CSS - 72 Saturday, 73 Sunday.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles

June 12

1st - Lar Ryan (Scr) 43pts;

2nd - Willie Bowe (12) 36pts;

3rd - Mike O’Toole (5) 36pts.

CSS 72/35pts

Seniors Scramble

June 14

1st - Ed Carter, Fran Dowling, Jimmy Fitzpatrick 61 ½

Lotto

Lotto is now at €7,850, please support.

ROSCREA

Wednesday Open Singles Stableford

June 13

1st - John Synnott (10) 38pts;

2nd - Mark Rowland (2) 37pts;

3rd - Andrew Golden (9) 37pts.



Valerie Doyle Qualifier

June 12

Category A - Kathleen Phelan (13) 35pts;

Category B - Margaret Collison (27) 39pts;

Category C - Maura Killackey (32) 41pts.



THE HEATH

Singles V Par

June 24

1st - Ronan Connolly (6) 6up;

2nd - John Farrell (6) 4up (cb);

3rd - John Gormley (20) 4up (cb);

4th - Eugene Tynan (11) 4up.

June Singles

June 26

1st - George Christie (9) 39pts;

2nd - Daniel Timmons (21) 38pts.

June Medal

June 17

1st - William Connell (19) 63pts;

2nd - Pat Fitzpatrick (10) 68pts;

Gross - John Kelly (4) 73pts;

3rd - Teddy Fennelly (21) 68pts;

4th - Chris Miller (25) 69pts.