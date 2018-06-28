GOLF LOG - All the latest results from around Laois
All the latest results from the golf clubs in Laois.
ABBEYLEIX
June Medal
June 23 and 24
1st - Noel Burke Jnr (11) 69pts
2nd - Dermot Buggy (19) 66pts
Gross - Pauric Peacock (7) 76pts.
Shaws Open Singles
June 21 and 22
1st - Michael Connolly (20) 43pts;
2nd - Michael Daly (17) 40pts.
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
June 21
1st - Karen Odlum (21) 40pts;
2nd - Catherine Connolly (17) 38pts;
Front 9 - Sylvia Donovan (36) 20pts;
Back 9 - Mary McCabe (16) 21pts.
Lotto Results
Draw on Sunday 24th June. No winner. Numbers drawn 5, 15, 25, 28. Next week's jackpot€12,000. €20 Winners - Tracy & Steve c/o M Kearns; Ailish Sythes c/o F O’Donnell; Mary Hearns c/o F O’Donnell; Geradine Scully c/o Benny’s; Susan Fitzpatrick c/o Geraldine Murphy; Gerry Anderson c/o Colin Self; Joe Cass c/o Post Office; Betty Hennessy c/o Breda Maher.
CLAS GOLF SOCIETY
Away Outing To Bunclody GC
June 22
1st - Liam Fitzpatrick (Mountrath) 42pts;
2nd - Brendan Peake (Mountrath) 37pts;
3rd - Seamus Duggan (Rathdowney) 37pts;
4th - Michael Delaney (Abbeyleix) 36pts;
5th - John Fitzpatrick (Portarlington) 34pts;
6th - Tony Carr (Castlecomer) 35pts (-2);
7th - Michael Luttrell (Portarlington) 32pts;
8th - Brian Gee (Abbeyleix) 32pts;
9th - Owen Donohue (The Heath) 30pts;
10th - Sean Fallon (Portarlington) 30pts
Team event:
1st - Mountrath 138pts;
2nd - Portarlington 124pts;
3rd - Abbeyleix 122pts.
MOUNTRATH
Open Week 2018 Results
3 Person Waltz
June 16 and 17
Sponsors - Shaws Department Stores
1st - David Hore (15),
Pat Keogh (14) & Pacelli Walsh (18) 86pts;
2nd - Mick Rice (15) Brendan Connolly (17) & Dermot Dobbyn (15) 83pts;
3rd - Jim Lyons (22), Pat Gilmartin (16) & Jim Cooney (16) 80pts.
Open Seniors Stableford
June 20
Sponsors - Mountrath Golf Club Seniors
Winner - Gerry O'Malley (Portlaoise) 38pts;
Category A - Ray Carroll 37pts;
Category B - Dick Quillinan 37pts;
Category C - Frank Glynn 37pts. CSS - 36pts.
Ladies Open Day
June 20
Sponsors - Blossom Time
1st - Dolores Mulhare 40pts;
2nd - Catherine Scully 40pts (cb);
3rd - Bridie Byrne 39pts;
4th - Maeve Morrissey 38pts;
Visitor - May Gee 34pts. CSS - 72
Ladies & Gents Singles Stableford
June 21
1st - Maire Ni Riordain (19) 40pts (cb);
2nd - Brian Purcell Snr (8) 40pts;
Gross - Dan Scully 31pts (cb);
4th - Betty Thompson (29) 37pts. CSS - 37pts.
Fourball Stableford
June 21
Sponsors - Metac
1st - John Glynn (11, Baltinglass) & Peter Glynn (17, Baltinglass) 44pts (cb);
2nd - Willie Claxton (8, Rathdowney) & Mike O'Toole (5, Rathdowney) 44pts;
3rd - Dan Scully (6) & Breda Beere (20) 43pts.
Three Person Rumble
June 23 and 24
Sponsors - Harmony Residential Care Services
1st - Joe Hearns, Phyllis Clegg & Jennifer Clegg 85pts (cb);
2nd - Declan Donovan, Mattie Cuddy & Michael Cuddy 85pts;
3rd - Padraig Hearns, Niall Hearns & Fiona Hearns 83pts;
Long Drive - Niall Hearns;
Nearest The Pin - Niall Hearns 5 ft 5ins.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank our generous sponsors without whom Open Week would not be possible.
PORTARLINGTON
Competition Results
Ladies Boyne Trophy: Portarlington 3, Naas 2.
Castlebaran Shield: Portarlington 3, Esker Hills 2.
Michael Moore Cup: Portarlington 4 1/2, Mullingar 2 1/2.
South Leinster Trophy: Portarlington 3, Tullamore 4.
Senior Cup: Portarlington 1 1/2, Carlow GC 3 1/2.
Well Done Maedbh
Congratulations to Meadbh Doyle on reaching the semi-finals of the Irish Women's Close Championship @ Enniscrone GC.
The Landsdowne Cup 18 Hole Medal Strokeplay
June 24
Cup Donated by Colin Finlay
Sponsors - Richard Murphy, John Ryan, John Jameson and Darren Conlon
1st - Dermot Hyland 69;
2nd - Carthage Lowry 72 (cb);
Gross - Darren Conlon 80;
3rd - Jack Nolan 72 (cb);
Junior - Ciaran Guinan 69.
18 Hole Open Singles
June 20
Sponsors - Ger O’Flaherty, Colm Hannon, Pat Lyne & Philip Lyons
1st - Brendan S Fowler (18) 39pts;
2nd - Jim Bergin (18) 38pts (cb);
Gross - Aidan Kelly (1) 31pts;
3rd - Bernard Scully (11) 38pts.
SSC 71.
Golden Girls Results
June 21
1st - Mary Cannon, Pauline Fitzpatrick, Marie Bogan & Mary Moran 47pts;
2nd - Joan Murphy, Mary Fallon & Breda Farrell 42pts.
Vice-Captain’s (Tommy Fitzpatrick) Prize To The Ladies
June 19
Sponsor - Tommy Fitzpatrick
1st - Marie Bogan 72 (cb);
2nd - Anne Bates 72;
Gross - Aine Moore 88 (cb);
3rd - Pamela Blanche 72.
CSS (Alternate Day) 73, CSS (Tuesday) 72.
Hole in One on the 5th Hole - Aela Power. Well done Aela!
LOTTO
Jackpot is now at €15,600, please support.
Table Quiz
Fundraising Table Quiz for Junior Members will take place on Friday night, 29th June. Please support.
Leinster Boys U-15 Interclub Competition
Portarlington Junior Boys U-15 Team beat Baltinglass, reaching the Top 4 in Leinster.
OPEN WEEK RESULTS
Open Fourball 18 Hole Stableford
June 17
Sponsors - Michael Moore Car Sales
1st - Peter Rowan, Michael Wilcox 47pts;
2nd - James Young, Ricky Cashin 44pts (cb);
3rd - John O'Reilly, Christy O'Connor 44pts;
4th - Martin Fitzpatrick, Bernard Scully 43pts (cb).
Sunday 17th June 2018
9 Hole Mixed
June 17
Sponsors - JJ Byrne Cabinet Maker
1st - Stephanie Gorman, Seamus Walsh 33 ¾;
2nd - Rita Dowling, Andrew Scully 34 ¼;
3rd - Noreen Savage, Michael Dunne 35 ¼.
4 Person Champagne Classic
June 16
Sponsors - Colgan Sports
1st - Mark Ring, Declan Devoy, Ray Casey, James Ring (Abbeyleix) 102pts;
2nd - Martin Devlin, Michael Dowling, Eugene Ryan, Jason Ryan (Rathdowney) 99pts (cb);
3rd - Joe Murray, Martin Murray, Andy Dunne, Gerard P Dunne 99pts.
4 Person Classic
June 15
Sponsors - Finline Furniture
1st John Maycock, John Gorman, John J McCarthy, Paul Corr 94pts;
2nd - Angelo O'Connor, Ken McCartney, Gerard Butler, Ken Lane 92pts;
3rd - Kevin Kennedy Jnr, Darragh Kennedy, Kevin Kennedy, Marian Kennedy 91pts (cb);
4th - Mary Foy, Noel Foy, Josephine Lawrence, Francis Daly 91pts.
4 Person Scramble 18 Hole Stroke
June 14
Sponsors - Joe & Vinny Byrne
1st - Seamus Walsh, Kevin O'Donnell, Brian Hutchinson, Sarah Hutchinson 57 9/10;
2nd - Martin Tynan, Fergal Moore, Glen Brereton, John Joe Byrne 58 3/10;
3rd - Damien Reddin, Noel F Dunne, Paul Murphy, Joe La Cumbre 58 5/10.
Mens 9 Hole Stableford
June 13
Sponsors - Centra Portarlington
1st - Bernard Scully (11) 23pts;
2nd - Frank Cullen (21) 21pts;
3rd - Aidan Moore (7) 19pts.
18 Hole Singles Stableford
June 13
Sponsors - Seamus Brereton Heating & Plumbing
1st - John Gorman (28) 40pts;
2nd - Kevin Shanahan (21) 38pts (b9);
3rd - Bernard Scully (11) 38pts;
Gross Donal Walsh (6) 30pts.
Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford
June 13
Sponsors - McElwee Pharmacies, Mountmellick
1st - Pamela Blanche 41pts;
2nd - Amy Spain (Tullamore) 39pts;
Gross - Maeve McEvoy 22pts (cb);
3rd/Visitor - Catherine Brennan 37pts.
Ladies 9 Hole Stroke
June 12
Sponsors - Martin and Bernadette Turley
1st - Sinead Scully 31;
2nd - Anne Quinn 32.5;
3rd - Jo Lawrence 33 (cb).
3 Person Champagne Classic
June 12
Sponsors - K Bowl Entertainments
1st - Anne O 'Connor (54), Sandra Muldowney (28), Maria Jones (30) (Heritage) 58pts;
2nd - Paddy Ryan (10), Mark Ring (19), Declan Devoy (15) (Abbeyleix) 57pts;
3rd - Kevin Kennedy Jr (12), Darragh Kennedy (17), Kevin Kennedy (28) 56pts.
Open Singles Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
June 11
Sponsor - Shaw's Department Store, Portlaoise
1st - Marie Bogan 42pts;
2nd - Mary Moran 40pts;
Gross - Carmel Bolton 22pts;
3rd/Visitor - Mary Foran (Cill Dara) 36pts.
Men's 9 Hole Stableford
June 11
Sponsors - PJ & Maura O'Donoghue
1st - David Cosgrove 23pts;
2nd - Eddie Harrison 22pts (cb);
3rd - Sean Smith 22pts.
Men's 18 Hole Singles Stableford
June 11
Sponsors - DID Newbridge
1st - David Hickey (16) 42pts;
2nd - Noel F Dunne (14) 41pts (cb);
3rd - Dylan Dunne (4) 39pts;
Gross - Lee O'Meara (2) 39pts.
Weekly 9 Hole Singles Stableford
June 4 to 10
Sponsors -Portarlington Golf Club
1st - Seamus Walsh 19pts
PORTLAOISE
Mens Singles Stableford
June 24
1st - Colman Dooley (12) 41pts;
2nd - Patrick Rafferty (13) 39pts;
3rd - Fergal Donaghy (22) 36pts (cb).
Ladies 2 Person Champagne Scramble
June 20
1st - Aine Bowden, Dolores Murphy 65pts;
2nd - Mary Lalor, Kitty Walsh 61pts;
3rd - Gaye Wilson, Miriam Drea 58pts.
Mens Open Singles
June 19
1st - David Lee (9) 41pts;
2nd - Patrick Rafferty (14) 38pts (cb);
3rd - Tim Finlay (19) 38pts.
Mens V Par
June 16 and 17
1st - Paddy Lambe (12) 4up;
2nd - Tim Finlay (19) 2up (cb);
3rd - Tony Conlon (17) 2up (cb).
Holmpatrick Cup
June 15
1st - Jim Coss, Stefan Crabb 42pts (cb);
2nd - Wayne Darby, Dick Croke 42pts;
3rd - Richard Maher, Adrian Culliton 39pts.
RATHDOWNEY
Two Person Team Event
June 23 and 24
1st - Ned Sweeney (12), Ed Carter (14) 47pts;
2nd - Kathleen Maher (14), Marian Holland (21) 46pts;
3rd - Gearoid Purcell (5), Cian Purcell (13) 45pts;
4th - Matt Doyle (17), Paddy Maher (17) 44pts.
Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles
June 19
1st - Tom Phelan (18) 40pts;
2nd - Martin Gleeson (5) 38pts.
Seniors Results
June 21
Category A: 1st - Marty Fitzpatrick 38pts; 2nd - Billy Harte 33pts.
Category B: 1st - Tom Doheny 38pts; 2nd - Paddy Maher 37pts.
Lotto
The Lotto is now at €8,000, please support.
9 Hole Par 3 Challenge
This competition is on next Friday, and Open Week begins next weekend.
Mens Medal
June 16 and 17
Sponsors - BP Contractors Killenaule
1st - Dermot Gibbons (19) 69;
2nd - Denis Reid (21) 70;
Gross - Lar Ryan (+1) 74;
3rd - Eamon Whelan (12) 71.
CSS - 72 Saturday, 73 Sunday.
Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles
June 12
1st - Lar Ryan (Scr) 43pts;
2nd - Willie Bowe (12) 36pts;
3rd - Mike O’Toole (5) 36pts.
CSS 72/35pts
Seniors Scramble
June 14
1st - Ed Carter, Fran Dowling, Jimmy Fitzpatrick 61 ½
Lotto
Lotto is now at €7,850, please support.
ROSCREA
Wednesday Open Singles Stableford
June 13
1st - John Synnott (10) 38pts;
2nd - Mark Rowland (2) 37pts;
3rd - Andrew Golden (9) 37pts.
Valerie Doyle Qualifier
June 12
Category A - Kathleen Phelan (13) 35pts;
Category B - Margaret Collison (27) 39pts;
Category C - Maura Killackey (32) 41pts.
THE HEATH
Singles V Par
June 24
1st - Ronan Connolly (6) 6up;
2nd - John Farrell (6) 4up (cb);
3rd - John Gormley (20) 4up (cb);
4th - Eugene Tynan (11) 4up.
June Singles
June 26
1st - George Christie (9) 39pts;
2nd - Daniel Timmons (21) 38pts.
June Medal
June 17
1st - William Connell (19) 63pts;
2nd - Pat Fitzpatrick (10) 68pts;
Gross - John Kelly (4) 73pts;
3rd - Teddy Fennelly (21) 68pts;
4th - Chris Miller (25) 69pts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on