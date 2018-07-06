The last time Laois met Monaghan in the championship - Goals prove key for McNulty's men

As we continue our countdown to the Laois-Monaghan game on Sunday in Navan, we decided to take a look back at the last time the sides locked horns.

Laois 2-12 Monaghan 0-12

Laois met Monaghan in O'Moore Park in 2012 in round two of the qualifiers, after they had crashed out of the Leinster championship to Longford in the first round. They managed to turn their season around however, as they knocked out Monaghan and beat Meath along the way to reach a last eight clash with Dublin, where they would spiritually lose out by a goal.



Monaghan were a team on the rise at the time, but they met an experienced Laois team at the time. The beaten Ulster semi-finalists recovered from a slow start to lead 0-5 to 0-2, but two brilliant goals from Colm Kelly and Brendan Quigley helped Laois to a lead they wouldn't relinquish.



Laois started brightly with Ross Munnelly and Conor Boyle opening the scoring for them. Monaghan responded through a Paul Finlay free, and Conor McManus would also add another free to level matters.



Monaghan were very much the team in the ascendancy now, and points from Tommy Freeman and Conor McManus helped them into a three point lead. However, Laois performed much better for the remainder of the half.



Justin McNulty's men enjoyed their best spell as corner forward Colm Kelly took centre stage. Ross Munnelly reduced the gap, before Kelly levelled and then scored the game's first goal. A sublime pass from Kevin Meaney let him through on goal, and he made no mistake with the finish.



Brendan Quigley then charged up from midfield to send a rasping shot past Mark Keogh in goals, and Laois lead by five at the interval.



Despite Conor McManus trying his utmost to get Monaghan back in the game, Laois were just too strong on the day and advanced through to round three. Seven of 2012's team to play Monaghan are on the panel in 2018, so they'll be looking to use that memory in their favour on Sunday.



Laois



Scorers: Colm Kelly 1-2, Brendan Quigley 1-1, Ross Munnelly 0-3 frees, Damien O'Connor 0-2, Conor Boyle, Padraig Clancy, Gary Walsh and MJ Tierney (0-1 45') 0-1 each



Team: Eoin Culliton; Cahir Healy, Kevin Meaney, Jamie Kavanagh; Darren Strong, John O'Loughlin, Conor Boyle; Brendan Quigley, Colm Begley; Damien O'Connor, Billy Sheehan, Gary Walsh; Ross Munnelly, Padraig Clancy, Colm Kelly. Subs: MJ Tierney for Walsh (50 mins), Padraig McMahon for Strong (52 mins), David Conway for Kelly (66 mins), Stephen O'Leary for Clancy (68 mins)



Monaghan



Scorers: Conor McManus (0-3 frees) 0-5, Paul Finlay (0-2 frees) 0-3, Thomas Freeman, Dick Clerkin, Dessie Mone and Owen Lennon 0-1 each



Team: Mark Keogh; Drew Wylie, Vincent Corey, Colin Walshe; Karl O'Connell, Dessie Mone, Kieran Duffy; Owen Lennon, Dick Clerkin; Pete Dooney, Darren Hughes, James Turley; Paul Finlay, Conor McManus, Thomas Freeman. Subs: Stephen Gollogly for Dooney (52 mins), David Hughes for O'Connell (58 mins), Stephen Smyth for Turley (60 mins), Christopher McGuiness for Finlay (70 mins)



Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)