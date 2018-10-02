Portlaoise Panthers ladies set to start new season this weekend

Portlaoise Panthers Women’s National League team are looking forward to commencing the new season next Saturday vs St Mary’s Castleisland.

This years team are under the guidance of Peter Duignan and we thank Peter O’Sullivan for his guidance and leadership in bringing success to Portlaoise Women’s basketball in recent years.

The 2018-19 squad consists of underage players, international players, and of course many distinguished veterans. Representing our underage players are Ciara Byrne, Shauna Dooley and Gillian Wheeler, in which they will be introduced to a team full of talent and experience.

Catherine Ashe, Maeve Cahillane, Sharon Melia, Sinead Melia, Anne Marie Troy, and Deirdre Tomlinson have all been playing at a high level for some time now and we look forward to seeing them share their experience and knowledge of the game with our young players.

Claire Melia, who brings a fantastic presence, will also be returning to the squad. Claire, Maeve, and Sharon have suffered severe injuries in the recent past and we pay tribute to their commitment and work ethic during to be fit and prepared for the new season.

We are also delighted to welcome Jamie Sherburne and Ciara Wheeler to the team. Jamie joins us from the Sport Changes Life program as our 2018-2019 Victory Scholar.

Ciara Wheeler is another great addition, as she has an international and super league background. The girls have been training very hard in preparation for this season, focusing on blending and working together in what we hope to be a successful year.

Join us this Saturday, 6th October in St Mary’s Hall to support these girls and kick off the season in the right direction.