Trilogy Triathlon club to host registration night for beginners programme next week

Trilogy Triathlon Club will be holding a registration night for their Beginners Triathlon Programme next Thursday night in Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

For the past few years Trilogy have run a programme to give people a taste and an insight into the sport of Triathlon by running an eight week course aimed at beginners. It will commence in February and finishes with the participants taking part in the Tri-Laois Triathlon in April.

The programme is fully structured and delivered by Triathlon Ireland qualified coaches, who will guide and mentor the participants in every aspect and area of the sport. Those on the course will be coached on the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running, as well as the important transition phase between the disciplines in a race scenario.

Trilogy will hold an open night for registration for this programme on Thursday January 17th at Portlaoise Leisure Centre from 8 to 8.45pm.

The programme is hoped to commence in early February and spaces will be limited to 21 people. For more information on keep a watch out on our website www.trilogy.ie our Facebook page and here in the Leinster Express.