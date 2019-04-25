Abbeyleix sports clubs issue Cycle Against Suicide appeal

Abbeyleix GAA and St Lazarian's Camogie Club is appealing for volunteers to help cater for more than 200 cyclists when the Laois town welcomes Cycle Against Suicide.

Please private message the facebook pages of both clubs to add your name to the list of people who want to help out this great cause. The cyclists stop for lunch in Abbeyleix on their

The cycle will take place from April 27 to May 6 and stops in Abbeyleix on Sunday, May 5 before the final overnight in Kilkenny.

Registration for our 2019 annual cycle is now open. Everyone is welcome to participate.

For more details on this year's cycle tap here