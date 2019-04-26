Laois' Zach Tuohy set for first AFL game of 2019 following injury lay-off

Portlaoise man Zach Tuohy is set to make his long awaited return to action for his AFL side Geelong Cats this weekend after a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury.

The Portlaoise native is the son of well-known local County Councillor Noel Tuohy and his wife Marie, and he looks poised to make his first appearance of the season for Geelong Cats in what is his tenth Aussie Rules campaign.

Tuohy has been sidelined by injury since undergoing surgery on his knee at the end last season, his last appearance coming in September of last year in their final game of the season as Geelong exited the AFL finals against Melbourne Demons.

Last season he became the fourth Irishman to reach the 150-appearance milestone following in the footsteps of Jim Stynes, Sean Wight and Kerry's Tadhg Kennelly. Mayo's Pearce Hanley has since joined the exclusive club when his Gold Coast Suns side were defeated by Adelaide Crows last weekend, becoming just the fifth Irish player to reach 150 appearances.

Tuohy started his trade with Carlton as an International Rookie in the 2010 draft where he played for seven seasons before making the move to Geelong Cats where he is in his third campaign. The knee injury that he is currently completing his recovery from has also brought an end to a hugely impressive record that Tuohy held - a 138 consecutive run of unbroken game appearances that ranged as far back as 2012.

The former Laois underage footballer and his partner Rebecca recently welcomed the birth of their second child, Rafferty Tuohy, earlier this month.

Geelong are currently top of the AFL ladder with four wins from their five ties to date. Tuohy made a successful return to action in the VFL last weekend, the second-tier of AFL, and is now set to make his first appearance of the 2019 AFL campaign on Sunday having been selected amongst Geelong's interchange list of four players in the squad for their Round 6 fixture against West Coast Eagles, kicking off at 6.40am Irish time on Sunday morning.