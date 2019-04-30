Portlaoise student and Panther selected for the Irish basketball squad

A Portlaoise Panther and Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise basketballer will represent Ireland in the European Championships this summer.

Ciara Byrne has made it onto the final 12 player roster of Ireland Under 18 women’s head coach, Tommy O’Mahony, to represent their country at this summer’s FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division B in Skopje.

Speaking about the announcement, Coach O’Mahony stated said his Ciara and the other players to make the cut have worked hard.

“All the squad have worked tremendously hard over the last eight months and this selection is no different than any other, as there are always hard choices to make. As the European Championships are a month earlier this year, we need to start our preparations right away, and all of the players know there is a lot of commitment needed in order to be at peak performance come the start of July. All the management staff is very eager to progress this group of players on and are very excited with the potential they all bring,” he said.



Ireland Under 18 women will contest the FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division B in Skopje from July 5-14th, 2019.

You can view the official event website here: http://www.fiba.basketball/ europe/u18bwomen/2019

The selected players are:

Abby Flynn, Ursuline Convent, Waterford Wildcats

Alex Mulligan, St Louis Monaghan, Ulster University Elks

Ciara Byrne, Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise, Portlaoise Panthers

Ciara Tolan, Virginia College, East Cavan Eagles

Debbie Ogayemi, Presentation Waterford, Waterford Wildcats,

Erin Maguire, Ulidia Integrated College, Carrickfergus, Ulster University Elks

Katie Walshe, Regina Mundi College, Cork, Brunell BC

Katie Williamson, Colaiste Pobail Setanta, Liffey Celtics BC

Lauren Darcy, Presentation Terenure, Templeogue BC,

Mia Furlong, Glanmire Community College, Glanmire BC

Niamh Kenny, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU

Síofra O’Shea, Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen, St.Mary’s BC