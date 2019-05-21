Gymnastics clubs the big winner in grants for sports equipment in Laois
Portlaoise Gymnastics Club members in 2016
Gymnastics in Laois is the big winner in the latest round of sports grants under the Sports Capital Programme.
Sports clubs and organisations across Laois are set to benefit from €151,070 investment in 12 local projects Sports Capital Equipment Grants.
The big winners are Mountmellick Gymnastics which receives €34,800 and Portlaoise Gymnastics Club which is getting €39,272.
The grants are for clubs who applied to the 2018 Sports Capital Programme for equipment only, with no other proposed developments in their application.
The full list of recipients is:
Abbey Bowls €1,238
Castletown GAA €5,861
Laois Archery €5,300
Laois Kayak and Canoe Club €11,462
Laois Marlins Swimming Club €13,141
Mountmellick Gymnastics Club Ltd €34,800
Park/Ratheniska Ladies GAA Club €3,939
Portlaoise Gymnastics Club €39,272
Shanahoe Ladies Gaelic Football Club €1,474
St Conleths LGFC €4,750
SVT Canoeing and Kayaking Club €15,624
Woodenbridge Paddlers Association €14,209
Fine Gael MEP candidate for Ireland South Andrew Doyle said the funding will be of immense benefit to all the clubs and organisations across Laois set to receive it.
"I am very glad to be announcing even more sports funding for Laois. We know how important sport is to all communities here. The mental and physical health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved," he said.
The funding for Laois is part of €8.5m being allocated nationally from the latest round of Sports Capital Equipment Grants.
About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications from across the country are still being processed by the Department of Sport and will be allocated in September. These include applicants who applied for funding for equipment and other developments.
