Gymnastics clubs the big winner in grants for sports equipment in Laois

Gymnastics in Laois is the big winner in the latest round of sports grants under the Sports Capital Programme.

Sports clubs and organisations across Laois are set to benefit from €151,070 investment in 12 local projects Sports Capital Equipment Grants.

The big winners are Mountmellick Gymnastics which receives €34,800 and Portlaoise Gymnastics Club which is getting €39,272.

The grants are for clubs who applied to the 2018 Sports Capital Programme for equipment only, with no other proposed developments in their application.

The full list of recipients is:

Abbey Bowls €1,238

Castletown GAA €5,861

Laois Archery €5,300

Laois Kayak and Canoe Club €11,462

Laois Marlins Swimming Club €13,141

Mountmellick Gymnastics Club Ltd €34,800

Park/Ratheniska Ladies GAA Club €3,939

Portlaoise Gymnastics Club €39,272

Shanahoe Ladies Gaelic Football Club €1,474

St Conleths LGFC €4,750

SVT Canoeing and Kayaking Club €15,624

Woodenbridge Paddlers Association €14,209



Fine Gael MEP candidate for Ireland South Andrew Doyle said the funding will be of immense benefit to all the clubs and organisations across Laois set to receive it.

"I am very glad to be announcing even more sports funding for Laois. We know how important sport is to all communities here. The mental and physical health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved," he said.

The funding for Laois is part of €8.5m being allocated nationally from the latest round of Sports Capital Equipment Grants.

About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications from across the country are still being processed by the Department of Sport and will be allocated in September. These include applicants who applied for funding for equipment and other developments.