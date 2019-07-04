Four Laois teens set for Rome with Irish MMA team

Four Laois teenagers have been selected on the Irish Cadet MMA team to travel to Rome next month, looking to complete a dream of theirs to compete on the international stage.

The four lads all train out of SBG Portarlington with Dara Ward (16), Noah Kavanagh (15) and Jamie Doyle (13) all hailing from Portarlington, while Brandon Burtenshaw (17) is from Mountmellick.

Dara, Noah and Jamie are currently students attending Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington, and Brandon is a student over in Mountmellick Community School.

For the last two years these young athletes have been training hard in SBG Portarlington under their coaches Philip and Stuart Mulpeter. They have competed and done extremely well in numerous competitions across the country, competitions including Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and K1 fights.

Over the last couple of months they have been attending trials in different gyms around the country to compete and make it onto the Irish MMA Cadet team. This team is going to Rome in August to compete in the IMMAA Cadet World 2019 MMA Championships.

Through all the hard work and dedication these four young men have been selected on the team. They will all be heading to Rome as part of Team Ireland to compete and they will be hoping to bring home some gold medals.

SBG Portarlington has only been open for two years. This type of achievement in such a short amount of time has done wonders for the club. The head coach and owner Philip Mulpeter is extremely proud of the lads. Himself and his brother, Stuart, spend so much of their time dedicating themselves to these lads and training them, and results like this prove that all their hard work is starting to pay off.

At the moment, they are trying hard to secure funds to send them over to Rome. They only have three weeks left to raise the sufficient funds necessary for the trip.

You can visit the SBG Facebook page for more details on how to help raise funds for these four fighters, or you can visit the GoFundMe page - HERE