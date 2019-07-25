Portlaoise Panthers quartet link up with Irish squad for World Masters Basketball Championships

A four-person strong Portlaoise Panthers contingent have linked up with the Irish national team ahead of the FIMBA World Masters Basketball tournament in Finland next week.

Back in April, four ladies from the Portlaoise Panthers club were selected on the Irish squad to travel to Espoo, Finland, to represent Ireland at the World Masters Basketball tournament.

Grainne and Deirdre Tomlinson, Ann-Marie Troy and Pam Grogan were selected on the Irish Women's team for the 15th annual FIMBA World Maxibasketball Championships.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool D with Mexico, Finland B and Colombia for the tournament kicking off on Sunday. The team jet off from Dublin airport on Thursday morning destined for Finland.

Most of the game will be available to live-stream from this link - Here

Fixtures:



Sunday, July 28th Group Game 1

Mexico v Ireland, 16.30

Monday, July 29th Group Game 2

Ireland v Finland B, 15.00

Tuesday, July 30th Group Game 3

Colombia B v Ireland, 13.30