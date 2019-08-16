SCAM WARNING: Fans warned about All-Ireland Final ticket scam for Kilkenny Tipperary decider

Fans going to the All Ireland Hurling Final in Croke park this weekend have been warned about and ticket scam in operation ahead of the game.

A statement on the GAA website reads:

"The GAA has been made aware of fake emails in circulation claiming to have All-Ireland hospitality on suite level available. The Association is advising members and supporters to disregard these communications as the offering is completely false. Croke Park does not use any third party providers for hospitality offerings and all suites are in long term contracts. All hospitality for Sunday is fully booked. The GAA also reminds members and supporters to purchase match tickets from official sources only. The limited number of terrace tickets that went on sale this week for Sunday’s finals have been sold out."

Kilkenny and Tipperary meet in the senior final in headquarters on Sunday.