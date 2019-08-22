Laois hurlers donate signed jersey to fundraiser for sick teen

Navan Rugby Club in Meath are hosting a bumper fundraiser tomorrow (Friday) night in aid of one of their underage players, Ben Cherry, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Ben (14) who is well known for his exploits on the Navan rugby pitch, with his team having just completed their Under 15's season, was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year. Since this diagnosis, Ben has been battling bravely with the tireless support of his parents, Clara and Darren, his sister Ella, and the extended family.

All of the family have been heavily involved in Navan Rugby Club for a long time, and they are usually the first to volunteer for anything that needs to be done. Due to the nature of this illness, it will take some time for Ben to get back to full health, and this involves a lot of travel, a lot of time off work, and a host of other expenses that most people are lucky enough not to have.

With that in mind, Navan RFC will be holding a fundraiser night in Navan Rugby Club on Friday August 23rd with a host of impressive prizes up for raffle and auction.

The latest addition to the already impressive inventory list for the night is a signed jersey by the Laois senior hurlers.

Laois hurler Mark Kavanagh presents the signed jersey to Ray Moloney, Navan RFC, ahead of Friday night's auction.

After captivating the country with their run over the summer months, the Laois hurlers stock has certainly risen as their jersey sits in the auction queue alongside the likes of the Grand Slam winning Irish Rugby team, Leinster, Munster, Ulster, Connacht, Cardiff Blues, Kilkenny and the All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

The raffle prizes include:

€500 voucher for Hannon Travel, Trim Castle Hotel Voucher, Sportsden Voucher, Trim Hire Voucher, A Gourmet Hamper, €300 Hamper Kerastase products, 4 Ball Killeen Castle, 4 Ball Headfort, Lir Hamper, €100 Dempsey Travel Voucher.

If you can't make it to the fundraiser but wish to bid on one of the jerseys, Navan RFC are holding a live phone auction and all you need to do is email eddie@navanrfc.ie

Or, you can donate to their GoFundMe Page - HERE