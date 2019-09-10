Results from the 28th annual Luggacurren 10k

Ideal weather conditions with glorious blue skies and little or no wind were perfect for the 28th annual Luggacurren 10K.

The race got off to a blistering start with Thomas Hayes, KCH, leading out the field, followed closely by Freddy Keron, Raheny. A chasing group battled, Tom Lupton, Portlaoise 3rd, Michael Kelly, St. Abban’s 4th, Cian McDonald, Ballyroan-Abbey 5th, Colm Burke, St. Abban’s 6th and in 7th place Cyril Cuddy, Portlaoise - last year’s winner.

Thomas had earned himself a strong lead by the 5k mark. Freddy, however, was closing the gap coming up to the 6k mark, moving into 1st position at 8 kilometers. He maintained this lead to the finish line at a time of 31:14 to take the title on his first visit to Luggacurren.

Third, fourth and fifth places were very closely contested with only nineteen seconds between them. Tom Lupton (34:26), Michael Kelly (34:28) and Cian McDonald 34:45 with Cian taking the Junior prize. Colm Burke (35:15) won the O/50 category and Cyril Cuddy (36:01) won the O/45 category.

In the Ladies section, Breda McDonald, Ballyroan-Abbey won her first Luggacurren 10K title with a time of 41:01. Breda kept a steady pace throughout the race to achieve her win. Joanne Carroll, Portlaoise came in 2nd with a time of 41:45 and Siobhán Burke, Ballyroan Abbey with a time of 43:59 in 3rd place.

Local girl, Lucy Deegan in St. Abban’s colours finished in fourth place in a time of 45:09. Lynda Fay, Marathon Club, came fifth with a time of 47:20 and Bríd Long, St. Laurence O’Toole, sixth with 48:25.

The team event sponsored by PJ and Martha Dunne, Dunne’s Transport, Shanrath was won by Ballyroan Abbey with a score of 44 beating defending champions, St. Abban’s. The Ladies Team event was won by Portlaoise AC with a score of 109 also beating defending champions, St. Abban’s.

Organisers extended their thanks to all the runners and walkers that turned out and helped to make the event a great success, and also to all the kind sponsors that continue to support the event.

Full list of results below:

1st 4 MEN

Freddy Keron Raheny 31.14

Thomas Hayes KCH 31.34

Tom Lupton Portlaoise 34.26

Michael Kelly St. Abban's 34.28

1st 2 Junior Men (18 or over)

Cian McDonald Ballyroan Abbey 34.45

Evan Hogg Ballyroan Abbey 40.15

1st 2 O/40 Men

Denis Carpenter Ind 41.57

PJ Leonard St. Abban's 42.40

1st 2 O/45 Men

Cyril Cuddy Portlaoise 36.01

Ken Archbold St. Laurence O'Toole 38.38

1st 2 O/50 Men

Colm Burke St. Abban's 35.15

Aengus Burke Portlaoise 37.24

1st 2 O/55 Men

Mickey Duignan Carrick on Shannon 46.04

Brian O'Reilly Laragh AC 47.57



1st 2 O/60 Men

Eddie Walsh Tinryland 39.16

Martin McDonald Ballyroan Abbey 40.07

1st Men's Team

Cian McDonald Ballyroan Abbey 34.45

Tom Dunne Ballyroan Abbey 36.22

Martin McDonald Ballyroan Abbey 40.07

Evan Hogg Ballyroan Abbey 40.15

1st 3 Ladies

Breda McDonald Ballyroan Abbey 41.01

Joanne Carroll Portlaoise 41.45

Siobhán Burke Ballyroan Abbey 43.59

1st 2 Junior Ladies (18 or over)

Olivia Carroll Portlaoise 49.23

1st 2 O/35 Ladies

Niamh Kavanagh Portlaoise 54.04

Catherine Perse Kilberry 72.15

1st 2 O/40

Bríd Long St. Laurence O'Toole 48.25

Mairead Moore St. Abban's 53.22

1st 2 O/50 Ladies

Margaret Dillon Castlecomer 50.30

Adrienne Kelly St. Abban's 54.24

1st Ladies Team

Joanne Carroll Portlaoise 41.45

Olivia Carroll Portlaoise 49.23

Niamh Kavanagh Portlaoise 54.04