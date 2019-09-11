Portarlington's Nicole Turner chasing world swimming medal in London

Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner goes for gold at the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships in London on Wednesday evening.

She qualified for the final of the SM6 200m Individual Medley at the championships in London.

Turner, now aged 17, qualifie with a fourth place finish in the semi-final on Wednesday morning in a time of 3 minutes 15.22 seconds.

The final is due to start at 6:32pm (EST).

WATCH THE FINAL LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bG8PPgJToHM