This week's Laois Athletics Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Road Races:

29th Sept – Rathfarnham 5k – Rathfarnham

Parkruns:

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall

Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District A.C Annual Primary School Cross Country

Well done to all six schools who came to Ballyroan to compete in the annual primary schools cross country: Spink, Ballyroan, Abbeyleix, Raheen, Clough and Timahoe. Thankfully the morning was mostly dry, with no heavy rain. We would like to thank all the teachers who brought the children to the event also.

The results are as follows -

3rd Class Girls:

1. Maja Wullich- Raheen2. Aisling Noone- Abbeyleix 3. Saoirse Morgan- Abbeyleix

3rd Class Boys:

1. Jerry O'Connell- Ballyroan 2. Canice Meade- Clough 3. Gearóid Slevin- Abbeyleix

4th Class Girls

1. Hannah Cox- Ballyroan 2. Aideen Gee- Ballyroan 3. Ciara Gorman- Spink

4th Class Boys

1. Barry Conroy- Raheen2. Luke Clancy- Abbeyleix 3. Ódhran O'Keefe- Abbeyleix

5th Class Girls

1. Laoise Dunne- Ballyroan 2. Emma O'Connor- Raheen 3. Aine O'Neill- Raheen

5th Class Boys

1. Liam O'Keefe- Abbeyleix 2. Paddy Farrell- Raheen 3. Kyle Burtenshaw- Ballyroan

6th Class Girls

1. Sadhbh Moore- Abbeyleix 2. Katie Grant- Raheen3. Amy Coffee- Abbeyleix

6th Class Boys

1. John Delaney- Clough2. Daniel Kavanagh- Abbeyleix 3. Louis Claffey- Abbeyleix

It was evident that there are many very talented young athletes from each school. It is great to see such enthusiasm regarding sport in general. Well done to each and every one child who competed this morning!

If anyone is interested in athletics you’re welcome to join us in Ballyroan on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 for juveniles training.

The county primary school's cross country will take place in Emo on the 25th of September.

Tullamore Half Marathon

Well done to Paul Burke who ran in the Tullamore Harriers Quinlan cup half marathon. Paul ran a time of 1.24.59. Well done to Tullamore Harriers on a well organised event.



Kilcavan 5km

The following athletes ran Davin McEvoy 17.50, Michelle Keenan 19.41, Kevin Fitzpatrick 19.45, Faye McEvoy 19.45, John Kirwan 21.47, Rody McEvoy 28.51.

Well done to all who ran and to Kilcavan on hosting a great event.

Luggacurren 10km

The Luggacurren 10km race took place today in ideal conditions. The following athletes ran. Cian McDonald 1st Junior 34.45, Tom Dunne 8th 36.22, Martin McDonald 2nd M60 40.07, Evan Hogg 2nd Junior 40.15, Breda McDonald 1st lady 41.01, John Kirwan 42.45, Siobhan Burke 3rd lady 43.59 and Paul Burke 44.00.

Cian, Tom, Martin and Evan were 1st team home to claim the team title for the first time for the club. Well done to Luggacurren for putting on a great race. Congratulations to everyone that ran.

Training

Juvenile Training will resume in September. We hope all our members have a great summer.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.00-8.00pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Kilcavan 5k

The Annual Kilcavan 5k took place on Friday evening, one of the last evening races of the season. We had a nice crew out, both male and female. Sandra Fitzpatrick, Niamho Kavanagh, Ursula O Malley, Martina Gardiner and Lucy Dunne flew the flag for the ladies. Aengus Burke, Noel Marum, Joe Walsh and Niall Collins done likewise for the men over a challenging course. Great credit to the Kilcavan club on a super event, putting many of the so called bigger events to shame with their organisation, value for money and not to mention the food afterwards.

Luggacurran 10k

A very successful day for the club in Luggacurran at the annual 10k last Sunday, now in its 28th year. The ladies stole the show, Olivia Carroll taking top junior, Niamho Kavanagh. (After a very lengthy warm up earlier in the morning!) taking 1st in her category and Joanne Carroll coming home 2nd overall and first in her category. This secured the team title for the girls, great stuff. In the men's Tom Lupton had a super race, holding off quality opposition to take 3rd spot. Cyril Cuddy was our next man home in 7th place overall, taking top spot in the O/45 section. Next up in 9th place was Aengus Burke, enough to take 2nd place in the O/50 section. Once again, the event was top class, from the organisation down to the food.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Club Training

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows (all levels are catered for):

Monday: Seniors St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Wednesday: Seniors : Meet at Supervalu Abbeyleix Road at 7pm

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K” Returns

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year the programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. It takes place Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

Luggacurran 10k

Well done to all our athletes who took part in the Luggacurran 10k on Sunday 8th September. We had a big turn out from the club and lots of happy faces at the finish line. The race is a key fixture in the year and as always was well organized and well run by James Kilbride and his team. Well done to everyone involved.

Mick Murphy 4 Mile Road Race 2019, Ferns, Co. Wexford

Congratulations to the St Abbans men’s team who won The Mick Murphy Cup in style on Saturday 7th in Ferns. Well done to Cian Kelly, John Fenlon, Sean Geoghegan and Mick Kelly who finished 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respectively. Well done also to Coach Eamon Kelly on all his work with these athletes over the years.

A big well done also to William Fox, Jack Fenlon, Mackenzie McIvor and Caitlin McDonald who all battled extremely well on the day, showing good form early in the season.

Club Cross Country will take place on the 22nd of September at St Abban’s. All club members are invited to attend and kick off their XC campaign.

Training

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday summer training takes place at Emo House – meeting at the car park for 7pm. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Special Guest

Michael’s AC had the pleasure of being trained by Pauline Curley at a recent club training session. Pauline took everyone through a tough but enjoyable session and was very encouraging to all. We look forward to seeing her again for another training session and we encourage all members to avail of this fantastic opportunity.

St Michael’s AC Club Race Series

Good luck to all our members who are undertaking 3 club races with members competing in 3 races of 3k across 4 colour coded teams: Red, yellow, green, blue.

Teams will be awarded points on race night with everyone competing guaranteed points for their team. This is a club event catering for all levels of fitness and speed. The competition is well underway with a great turn out by all involved, atmosphere is healthily competitive! Winning team to be announced on Friday 14th September so good luck to all. Happy Running.

Dingle Marathon and Half Marathon 2019

Well done to Caroline Whelehan who finished with a time of 4:32 and to Con Lawler who finished with a time of 4:53. Well done to Der Lawler who ran the half marathon in 2:49 Great running in a very tough but scenic run.

Kildare 5m and 10m run

Well done to George Sharp on running the 5m in 35:29 and to Kevin Mulpeter Snr 37:27 10 m run. Well done to Aylsha Hutchinson who ran the 10m in 1:22:05. Well done to all.

Tullamore Half Marathon

Well done to Bernard Weldon 1:31:10, Aidan McGee 1:35:13 and Rudo Mareya Muwaniri 2:12:23. It was the usual high standards by host Tullamore Harriers. Well done to all who ran.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.