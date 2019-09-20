This week's Laois Athletics Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Road Races

29th Sept – Rathfarnham 5k – Rathfarnham

Parkruns:

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall

Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Charleville Half Marathon

Well done to Ronan O'Reilly who ran the Charleville Half Marathon recently. Ronan had a great run to finish with a time of 1.25.07.

Danesfort 10k

Well done to Liz O'Reilly who ran in the Danesfort 10k, finishing in a time of 59.55.



Rathangan 5km

Well done to Eddie Dunne who ran the Rathangan 5km race in 20.09. Getting very near that sub 20 great running Eddie.

Training

Training for all Juveniles in Ballyroan GAA field on a Tuesday night from 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.00-8.00pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Charleville Half Marathon

Great running in the Charleville half marathon on Saturday by Tom Lupton and Richie Reid. Tom posted 1.13.and Richie 1.20. Well done lads.

Streets of Carlow

More action on a busy weekend, Claire Cosgrave and Ursula O Malley ran the Streets of Carlow on Sunday morning, well done ladies.



Round Up

Niall Collins was in flying form at the weekend , after running in Ratoath yesterday he travelled to Danesfort in Killkenny today and posted 1 .38 for the local half. He was joined by Anna Duggan today and Anna also had a fine run, finishing in 1.51. Well done to both. We also had four members on community duty today, supporting the Midlands Down Syndrome 21k event in Togher woods. Well done to Nuala Arrigan, Sinead White, Niamh Kavanagh and Aengus Burke. Credit to the event organisers for a well managed event, including a well signposted route.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Club Training:

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows( All levels are catered for):

Monday: Seniors St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Wednesday: Seniors : Meet at Supervalu Abbeyleix Road at 7pm

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year’s programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. It takes place Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

St Abban's A.C Primary Schools XC, Wednesday 11/09/19

Well done to all the local schools and students who attended and competed very strongly at the St Abbans Primary Schools XC. Many a senior athlete’s career started at the schools XC so the importance of the event cannot be underestimated. Thank you to all the volunteers and teachers who were available to help on the day and make the event a success.

Streets of Carlow 5k and 10k on the 15/09/19

The first Streets of Carlow 5/10k took place on Sunday 15th with a great showing from St Abbans. The 5k was led home by Mick Kelly with plenty of St Abbans athletes throughout the field. The Road race scene is very busy throughout September so we hope to see plenty more positive results like todays. Well done to all who took part!

Danesfort Road Race

Barry Knowles Half Marathon 1.27 minutes, 10k Sharon Buggy 51min , Francis Flemming 42.27,Carmel Hughes 1.13. 5k Maire Moore 30.10. Well done to all athletes who race on the day in the half, 10k or 5k.

Notes

Our Annual Club Cross Country event takes place this Sunday in Tolerton at 11am. This is the same course as for Laois Novice Championship, the following week (29th September), so it would be a great chance to try cross country for the first time in a nice relaxed atmosphere. There will be medals for all categories and special thanks to Cllr Ben Brennan for his sponsorship of the event.

Cards for our Club Draw are now available from Breda in the clubhouse on most training nights. All contributions go towards our club development and we'd ask all families to sell at least one card. There are 3 nights of draws, €10 per ticket and there is over €6500 in cash prizes to be won - 18th October, 8th November and the 1st December.

The 50th Anniversary of the Laois Senior Ladies Cross Country Championship will take place on Sunday December 1st at 12 noon. We'd like to welcome all former and present athletes who competed in the event over the 50 years, plus officials to come to the event and share some refreshments afterwards. Further information nearer the date. If you would like to help with this event or have any ideas, contact Pat Whelan 0861657435.

Training

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday summer training takes place at Emo House – meeting at the car park for 7pm. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

St Michael’s AC Club race series

Well done to all who took part in the first year of what will be an annual competitively fun event ! Congratulations to all who ran so well, it was a close competition with the yellow team coming home with the hard earned trophy. Huge thanks to JJ Stapleton for organising the event and for all the hard work in compiling the numbers and the results- it was a huge success with everyone joining in in the spirit of the event. We look forward to next year's competition.

Charleville Half Marathon 2019



Well done to all who travelled to Charleville for the half marathon recently. Well done to Aindriu O Comhraidhe who ran 1:15:32 for 33rd out of 1400 runners, Dave Sweeney 1:20:59, Derek Bracken 1:31, Olivia Sheerin 1:35, Bernard Weldon 1:37 and Micheal McCormack 1:39.!Well done to all on great running in Charleville.

Medic Half Marathon 2019

We had great club representation at the Medic 10k and Half Marathon recently. We had a number of runners in both events with all clearly enjoying the run on what was a beautiful sunny day.

Results:

10k

Alysha Hutchinson 51:21, Emma Leonard 52:58, Geraldine Cullen 52:58, Deirdre Carroll 58:15.

Half Marathon

Gary Kelly 1:27:54 for 2nd place overall, Andrew Dempsey 1:31:49 for 4th, George Sharpe 1:35:13, Alvin Duggan 1:41, Kieran Copeland 1:48, Amanda Weldon 2:03:27, Teresa Broughall 2:03:45, JJ Stapleton 2:04, Con Lawler paced event at 2:19.

Well done to all from all at Michaels AC.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

St Michaels AC

