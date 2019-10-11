Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Ballinakill 5k

Well done to our club athletes who competed in the Ballinakill 5k on Sunday the 6th of October. The event raised funds for a great cause and it was great to see our athletes support it. Cian McDonald ran well to secure 2nd position in a time of 15.52. His sister Breda was first home for the ladies in a time of 18.58, with Michelle Keenan 2nd and Kate McDonald 3rd. Well done also to Tom Dunne, Evan Hogg, Ronan O’Reilly, John Kirwan, Callum Hogg, Michael Lacey, James O’ Mahoney, Sadhbh Reilly, Emily Dunphy and Ellen O’ Mahoney.



Shining Light 5k

Well done to Agnes Fennelly, Martina Peacock and Liz O’Reilly who completed the Shining Light 5k in Rathwood on the 6th of October in aid of Crumlin Children's Hospital.



Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in Ballyroan Abbey Gaa field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Day 1 Laois Cross Country

Four club athletes competed at Day 1 of the Laois Cross Country on a testing course at Tolerton. Darragh Duffy went out hard from the start and finished strongly to take the silver medal. Well done Darragh. Sadbh O’Comhairdhe finished in the top ten in the Girls U-8 race, while her sister Aoileann who was running out of her age group had a great race to finish in seventh in the Girls U-10. Tadhg O’ Comhairdhe ran out of his age group also, but he put in a great effort. Emily O’Neill finished in second place in the Girls U-18 race. Some great performances all round, well done to all.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/ MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Cross Country Championships

Two weeks ago saw the first of the County Cross Country Championship races hosted by St Abbans in Monavea, Crettyard.

It was the turn of the Novice and even ages. Oughaval were very well represented and came home with a good haul of medals. Great to see some new faces to the Cross Country scene, like Emma Nolan in the Girls U10 race. It was Emma’s very first CC outing, and she ran very well in a big field of U10 girls. Well done Emma.

Very well done to:

U8 Boys: Sean Slattery 1st, Oisín Maguire 3rd

U10 Girls: Eliza McLoughlin 5th, Heidi Browne 9th, Emma Nolan 23rd

U10 Boys: Davoren Bennett 9th

U12 Girls: Katie McLoughlin 1st, Lucy Browne 8th

U12 Boys: Eolann Maguire 4th, Andy Keane 10th, Luke Dunne 18th

U14 Girls: Della McLoughlin 1st, Ella Dunne 6th, Anna Maguire 14th

U14 Boys: Rúraí Jago 2nd, Cillian Whearty 8th

U16 Boys: Richard McLoughlin 5th, Daniel McLoughlin 6th, Billy Ramsbottom 7th, Aaron Foley 9th

U16 Boys won 2nd Place team medals.

U18 Boys: Oisin Jago 2nd

Our only Novice competitor was Paddy McLoughlin who ran a great race and came home in 10th position. Well done Paddy.

A great show from our Club. Well done to all our athletes and as usual thanks to the parents for the encouragement and support.

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Weekend Round-Up

An unusually quiet weekend on the racing scene, however we still had a few in action.

Colm Fitzgerald and Maria Cuddy kept it local and ran in the Ballinakill 5k. Colm ran a PB of 16.29, while Maria was 4th lady home. Meanwhile, Niall Collins travelled south for the Cork to Cobh 15 Miler and finished in a time of 1.56.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

Training

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Galway Marathon

Well done to Con Lawler who ran a new PB time of 4:25 in Galway A PB of 21 minutes, super running Con! Well done also to Shane Broderick on completing his 21st marathon in 4:11:40. Great running Shane. Well done from all in Michaels AC.

Berlin Marathon 2019

Well done to Alysha Hutchinson who finished her first marathon in 4:27 and well done to Der Lawler who completed the marathon despite being hampered by an injury. Well done to them both.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.