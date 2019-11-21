Laois boxer to feature in live coverage of Elite National Finals on Friday

A Laois boxer will feature on television on Friday as TG4 broadcast the IABA Men’s and Women’s Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals across a number of platforms.

Portlaoise boxer Wayne Kelly will contest the Men's 63kg final against George Bates after 10pm on Friday night.

All 17 fights will be broadcast Live on YouTube Spórt TG4, while TG4 will have live coverage from 7:30pm to 11pm

TG4 will provide extensive live coverage of this year’s IABA Men’s and Women’s Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals from the National Stadium in Dublin tomorrow, Friday evening 22nd November.

The live coverage of the IABA Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary and analysis by Kellie Harrington, Jason Quigley, Kenneth Egan, Darren O’Neill and Seán Bán Breathnach. TG4’s live YouTube commentary will be provided by Cárthach Bán Breathnach.

Full schedule of bouts - IABA National Men’s and Women’s Elite Championship Finals:

6:00pm Ring Parade & Anthem on YouTube

6:25pm Male 49kg Final Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family Drogheda) v Sean Mari (Monkstown D)

6:40pm Female 64kg Final Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa) v Ciara Ginty (Geesala)

6:55pm Female 81kg Final Nell Fox (Rathkeale) v Leona Houlihan (Crumlin)

7:10pm Male 60kg Final Barry McReynolds (Holy Trinity) v Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

7:30pm Live coverage begins on TG4

7:35pm Female 48kg Final Shannon Sweeney (St Annes) v Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

7:54pm Male 75kg Final Jason Harty (Rathkeale) v John Joe Nevin (Crumlin)

8:13pm Male 81kg Final Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles) v Emmett Brennan (Docklands)

8:32pm Female 57kg Final Michaela Walsh (Monkstown A) v Emma Agnew (Dealgan)

8:51pm Female 51kg Final Niamh Early (Ryston) v Ceire Smith (Cavan)

9:10pm Male 52kg Final Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) v Regan Buckley (St Teresa’s)

9:29pm Male 57kg Final Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) v Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

9:48pm Male 69kg Final Aidan Walsh (Monkstown Antrim) v Callum Walsh (Riverstown)

10:07pm Female 69kg Final Christina Desmond (Fr Horgans) v Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

10:26pm Male 63kg Final Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise) v George Bates (St Mary’s Dublin)

10:45pm Male 91+kg Final Antoine Ó Griofa (Celtic Eagles/Defence Forces) v Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone)

11:05pm Female 54kg Final Zara Breslin (Tramore) v Sarah Haghighat (St Brigids, Edenderry)

11:20pm Male 91kg Final Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield) v Daniel O’Brien (Santry/Defence Forces)

The IABA is running the Elite Championships for a second time this year ahead of the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 at the Copper Box Arena in London next March. There will be one final World qualifier for the 32nd Olympiad in Paris next May. The National Elite Championships are proudly sponsored by Liffey Crane Hire.

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 are looking forward to broadcasting the IABA National Senior Elite Finals from the National Stadium. It is important to give the free-to-air television audience an opportunity to see some of the best boxers from all over Ireland. It is a privilege to be working closely with the IABA to provide live coverage of this event which has such national sporting importance.”