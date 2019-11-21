Laois boxer to feature in live coverage of Elite National Finals on Friday

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois boxer to feature in live coverage of Elite National Finals on Friday

Grainne Walsh in action. Pic Adrian Melia

A Laois boxer will feature on television on Friday as TG4 broadcast the IABA Men’s and Women’s Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals across a number of platforms.

Portlaoise boxer Wayne Kelly will contest the Men's 63kg final against George Bates after 10pm on Friday night.

All 17 fights will be broadcast Live on YouTube Spórt TG4, while TG4 will have live coverage from 7:30pm to 11pm

TG4 will provide extensive live coverage of this year’s IABA Men’s and Women’s Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals from the National Stadium in Dublin tomorrow, Friday evening 22nd November.

The live coverage of the IABA Irish National Senior Elite Boxing Finals will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary and analysis by Kellie Harrington, Jason Quigley, Kenneth Egan, Darren O’Neill and Seán Bán Breathnach.  TG4’s live YouTube commentary will be provided by Cárthach Bán Breathnach.

Full schedule of bouts - IABA National Men’s and Women’s Elite Championship Finals:

6:00pm     Ring Parade & Anthem on YouTube

6:25pm     Male 49kg Final        Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family Drogheda)  v  Sean Mari (Monkstown D)

6:40pm     Female 64kg Final    Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa)  v  Ciara Ginty (Geesala)

6:55pm     Female 81kg Final    Nell Fox (Rathkeale) v Leona Houlihan (Crumlin)

7:10pm     Male 60kg Final        Barry McReynolds (Holy Trinity)  v  Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

7:30pm     Live coverage begins on TG4

7:35pm     Female 48kg Final   Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)  v  Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

7:54pm     Male 75kg Final       Jason Harty (Rathkeale)  v  John Joe Nevin (Crumlin)

8:13pm     Male 81kg Final       Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles)  v  Emmett Brennan (Docklands)

8:32pm     Female 57kg Final    Michaela Walsh (Monkstown A)  v  Emma Agnew (Dealgan)

8:51pm     Female 51kg Final    Niamh Early (Ryston)  v  Ceire Smith (Cavan)

9:10pm     Male 52kg Final       Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)  v  Regan Buckley (St Teresa’s)

9:29pm     Male 57kg Final       Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh)  v  Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

9:48pm     Male 69kg Final       Aidan Walsh (Monkstown Antrim)  v  Callum Walsh (Riverstown)

10:07pm   Female 69kg Final   Christina Desmond (Fr Horgans)  v  Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

10:26pm   Male 63kg Final       Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)  v  George Bates (St Mary’s Dublin)

10:45pm   Male 91+kg Final     Antoine Ó Griofa (Celtic Eagles/Defence Forces)  v  Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone)

11:05pm   Female 54kg Final   Zara Breslin (Tramore)  v  Sarah Haghighat (St Brigids, Edenderry)

11:20pm   Male 91kg Final      Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)  v  Daniel O’Brien (Santry/Defence Forces)

The IABA is running the Elite Championships for a second time this year ahead of the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 at the Copper Box Arena in London next March. There will be one final World qualifier for the 32nd Olympiad in Paris next May. The National Elite Championships are proudly sponsored by Liffey Crane Hire.

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said:  “TG4 are looking forward to broadcasting the IABA National Senior Elite Finals from the National Stadium. It is important to give the free-to-air television audience an opportunity to see some of the best boxers from all over Ireland. It is a privilege to be working closely with the IABA to provide live coverage of this event which has such national sporting importance.”