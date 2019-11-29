Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

National Senior, Junior and Juvenile Even Ages Cross Country

The National Junior and Even Ages Cross Country took place today in Abbotstown Dublin. We had 2 athletes participating in today's events. Faye McEvoy was 23rd in the Girls U16 over 4000km. Cian McDonald ran the Junior Men's race, Cian finished 22nd over a distance of 6000m. Well done to Faye and Cian who ran well over a tough cross country course.



Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm



Emo Rath AC



Cushinstown Indoor Competition

Congratulations to Jack Murphy, who won two medals at the Cushinstown Indoor Track and Field competition recently. Jack was third in the 60m sprint and third in the long jump. He also finished 4th in the high jump, with a jump of 1.30m. Well done Jack, some great results early in the season.

Leinster Cross Country

Congratulations to Aoileann Nic Comhraidhe who finished seventh in the Girls Under nine open race at the Leinster Cross Country in Ferbane recently. Great running Aoileann, well done.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.



Training

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503

AthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

National Senior Cross Country, Abbotstown

What a massive display from Mary Mulhare, taking silver at the National Senior cross country in Abbotstown. Mary was second only to the renowned Finnoula Britton McCormack, in the process splitting the Britton sisters, with Una Britton in 3rd. Mary has been in fantastic form in the past year or so, and this run is arguably her career highlight to date. Well deserved for Mary, a true, modest role model that the club is mighty proud of. Special mention also to Daniel Downey, who had a splendid run in his first national, well in the mix for a lot of the race. Tom Lupton also returned to action after his brilliant run in Aintree last week, once again putting in a strong performance, results awaiting for Dan and Tom.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

National Even Ages and Senior championships 24/11/2019

The rain cleared for a few hours to make way for fantastic racing at today’s National Even Ages and Senior championships. Held on the purpose built course in Abbotstown, conditions were excellent given the amount of rain that has fallen over the last few days. First up for St Abban’s was the Boys u16 team made up of Jack Fenlon, McKenzie McIvor, Adam Buggy, Eoin Cawley and Lee Murray. Running out of their age group this was always going to be a tough going for these lads. Jack Fenlon ripped up the rule book in this case and ran a fantastic race to finish in 8th place. Not only winning his first individual all Ireland medal but claiming himself a place on the Irish team travelling to Scotland in January. McKenzie, Adam, Eoin and Lee all continued to battle throughout the race and this will be a great learning curve for each of the lads. Next up was Cian Kelly and Naoise Kettle in the U18 and Junior men’s combined 6k. Cian, as is so often the case ran a great race constantly progressing through the field to finish in 12th position. Naoise also ran very well, working through the field. In the women’s event Cheryl Nolan and Maisy O Sullivan battled bravely throughout to finish 20th and 21st. Two very positive runs for ladies who would much prefer to be running on a more solid surface! Well done to all our athletes today who performed so well in testing conditions. There is no doubting this will stand to them in the weeks and months ahead.

Final Club Draw

The third and final club draw will take place this Sunday 1st December in Behan’s of Tolerton. Tickets are still available from committee members. Thank you for all your support so far.

St Abban’s Club A.G.M

Club A.G.M will place on the 9th December at 8pm at St Abbans clubhouse, all club members welcome to attend.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Notice of Date for Michaels AC AGM

Date: 9th of December 2019, Location: The Anvil inn (upstairs), Time :8pm

This is an important meeting for the club and we would encourage that you come along if possible. We are encouraging new faces to join the committee and also take up positions to help the running of the club. New ideas and new faces are always welcome. We look forward to seeing you at the AGM, Michaels AC Committee.

All Ireland Cross Country

Well done to Will Craig who came in a super 4th overall for an individual medal and to Shane Maher who came in 39th overall. Well done to the two boys who also won gold with the Leinster under 12 team. Well done to them both.

Philadelphia Marathon

Well done to Aindriu O Comhraidhe who finished with the Philadelphia marathon in a great time of 2:42:12. Super run in a great time Aindrui, Enjoy celebrations. Well done from all in Michaels AC.

GingerBread Run 2019

Well done to everyone who took part in the recent Gingerbread 2019 run in Portarlington on the 17th of November. It was a great day for the organisers who put a lot of effort into organising and ensuring the run went smoothly as always.

Well done to all St Michaels members who helped out on the day, and well done to all who raced in the 10k and half marathon. The race is well established in the running calendar and is always well supported and feedback is always positive from those who take part either in the races or on the support teams. Congratulations to the organisers and we hope to see you all again in 2020.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

