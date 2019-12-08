Laois athlete wins medal for Ireland at European Cross Country Championships

Laois runner Mary Mulhare has won a silver medal at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal.

The Portlaoise Athletics Club runner was part of the Women's Senior team to come second in the team race in Lisbon.

Mary, who is a teacher at St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise, is one of a number of athletes to medal for Ireland at the championships.

The Women's Senior: Aoibhe Richardson, Kilkenny City Harriers AC, Ciara Mageean, City of Lisburn AC, Fionnuala McCormack

Kilcoole AC, Fionnuala Ross, Armagh AC, Mary Mulhare, Portlaoise AC, Una Britton, Kilcoole AC.

