Scoil Chriost Ri basketballers storm into All-Ireland 'A' Final

The Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise, Senior ‘A’ basketball team stormed into the All-Ireland final with an emphatic win over St Genevie’s, Belfast in the National Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise 83

St Genevie's, Belfast 50

The Belfast girls were fast out of the blocks and eased into an early 6-0 lead after a minute of play. The Scoil Chriost Ri girls didn’t panic and this very experienced team gradually got to grips with their opponent’s offensive threats with excellent half-court man-to-man defence.

Scoil Chriost Ri executed some excellent fast breaks and the Belfast school could not hold so many scoring threats from the Portlaoise half-court offence. Scoil Chriost Ri led 23-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Any chance of a Belfast recovery was dispelled by a powerful second-quarter display from Scoil Chriost Ri as they stretched to an unassailable 47 to 25 lead by half time.

Scoil Chriost Ri continued their dominance after the break to finish up 83 to 50 winners. They now play Mercy Waterford in the All-Ireland final in January following their win over Loreto Dalkey.