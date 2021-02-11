Laois GAA club to hold 500km virtual run/walk for sick baby

A Laois GAA club is asking supporters to run or walk this weekend to collectively cover 500km, in aid of a sick local baby.

Mountmellick GAA Club has launched a Gofundme page called Mountmellick GAA's 500km for CaringForConor. Link below story.

It is in aid of little Conor Grehan, son of club member Dan Grehan and Marie Kennedy.

Conor was born with serious heart defects and at five months old has already undergone several surgeries with more needed to give him a chance at a healthy life. Conor has never left hospital and his parents take it in shifts to travel to Dublin to be by his side at all times.

Mountmellick GAA Club is asking everyone to don the blue and white town colours, donate, walk and run this coming weekend.

"We can only imagine the stress and worry Dan and Marie have had to face since little Conor was born and therefore we would like to do our part to come together to ease the financial strain which comes along with a situation such as Conor's.

"We are asking our players, members and their families to get your legs moving this Saturday or Sunday and walk/ jog or run 5 or 10km and give what you can to support one of our club's smallest but bravest members.

"Tag us in your posts this weekend and wear your blue and white with pride as we do our part to help #CareForConor"

