Laois community's Euromillions fundraiser to bankroll big vital sport & leisure amenity plan

A big fundraiser is underway in Castletown to enhance and expand a sports and leisure amenity.

The Castletown Community Sports Field Committee is selling tickets for their fundraiser Euromillions Lotto Syndicate.

The committee explained why they are raising the funds.

"Monies raised from this fundraiser will help with the upkeep and development of the sports field and walking track.

It is hoped to resurface the walking track, construct an astroturf multi-games area and construct a storage shed. These are just a couple of areas to be developed, with many more planned for the future development of the sports field," they say.

The organisers say tickets are only €50 for 52 weeks which includes the two Euromillions Draws per week and will be seven lines per draw. T

The first draw will be on June 1, 2021, and will end on May 31, 2022.