Unorgettable day for Laois player who scores for Ireland

Laois rugby player Emma Hooban made her mark in international rugby this weekend scoring a try for Ireland.

Emma, who hails from Portlaoise, scored from a lineout maul in the 74th minute in Saturday's Six Nations Rugby Championship loss to France.

While scoring will be an unforgettable achievement for Emma, the Laois woman and her fellow Irish players will want to put the result behind them quickly. More below tweet.

The try scored by Hoban, who was a second-half front-row forward substitute, put gloss to a 56-15 loss to the French.

Emma will hope to be back on the field next weekend in a play-off for third place against Italy in the re-formatted championship.

Emma joins Alison Miller on the list of the few Laois natives to score for Ireland in international rugby.