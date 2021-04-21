Telfords provide sponsorship boost to Laois Camogie

Telfords Portlaoise have come up trumps for Laois Camogie and donated some much needed sponsorship towards the Intermediate Camogie team for 2021.

With the National league due to commence next month (click here for fixtures), the sponsorship boost has already benefited the squad during the lockdown and will continue to do so as they roll onto their league and championship campaign.

Part of the sponsorship went to providing the Intermediate panel with Sports Psychology & Nutritional programmes during Level 5 restrictions while as games come back and the Intermediate panel get back to doing what they do best, the money will also be used towards Video Analysis of games.

This is a big step forward for the panel and they are vital components in the modern game. Laois Camogie greatly appreciate the contribution Telfords are making to further enhance the game in the county.