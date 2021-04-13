Laois Camogie buoyed by release of National league fixtures

Following months of uncertainty, the dates and fixtures for the Camogie National league have been released meaning the Laois Intermediate squad now have something to work towards.

With training permitted to resume at Inter County level next Monday, the 19th of April, Laois will have four weeks of collective training under their belt before they take on Kilkenny in the opening round of Division two of the National League.

The leagues will kick off on the 15th of May but this year sees Division two split into four groups with two groups containing four teams and the other two with three teams.

Laois have been drawn in a three team group which has resulted in John Desmond's charges having a bye in the opening round.

They will be joined in Group three by Kilkenny and Wexford with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter finals while the bottom team in each group will go into relegation semi finals.

An away trip to Kilkenny on May 22nd will be followed by a home game with Wexford on May 29th and if Laois were to progress to the quarter finals, they are penciled in for the the weekend of the 6th of June.

Laois National Camogie League in a nutshell

DIVISION 2

Group 1 – Derry, Down, Antrim

Group 2 – Cork, Tipperary, Galway, Kerry

Group 3 – Laois, Kilkenny, Wexford

Group 4 – Kildare, Meath, Dublin, Westmeath

FIXTURES

May 22nd - Kilkenny v Laois (Away)

May 29th - Laois v Wexford (Home)

Quarter final/Relegation semi final: June 5th-6th

Semi Finals/Relegation final: June 12th

League Final: June 19th.

