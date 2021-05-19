Laois club to recommence 'Gaelic for mothers and others'

Over the last number of years, clubs up and down the Country have been coming up with new ideas to increase the level of participation in the GAA.

One such initiative has been the 'Gaelic for mothers and other' and A Laois club are looking for new members to join their team.

The Portlaoise Gaelic for mothers and others team have started back their activity since the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions and are looking for Women to come and join the fun.

The social team have an emphasis on fun and regardless if you have played the game before or not, there is a welcome there for you at the club.

"You are guaranteed a laugh, a bit of football and a bit of fitness", they said on a recent social media post and while in normal times, you could just turn up, anyone wishing to join up with the team is asked to private message the 'Portlaoise Gaelic for mothers and others team on Facebook where more details will be furnished.

There will be Covid compliance paperwork to fill out but that is a small price to pay for what can be guaranteed hours of entertainment in an environment that will help you keep fit.