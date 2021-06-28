All the Laois GAA Fixtures for the week ahead

Laois GAA
Tuesday 29 June
Leinster U20 HC Round 1
MW Hire OMP 19:30 Laois v Westmeath
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group A Round 2
Clonad GAA 19:30 Clonad V Portlaoise
Ballypickas GAA 19:30 Ballypickas V St Fintan's Mountrath
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group B Round 2
Castletown GAA 19:30 Castletown V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Kilcotton 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4 Group A Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Arles/Killeen
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group C Round 2
Park Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska V Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Championship Round 1
Rathleague 1 8:30 Portlaoise B V Clough-Ballacolla
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Crettyard
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Development League Round 1
Spink 18:30 Park/Ratheniska-Spink V Na Fianna Og
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey B V Portarlington
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Wednesday 30 June
Celtic Challenge Quarter Final
Faithful Fields 19:30 Laois v Offaly
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Group A Round 2
Park Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V The Harps
Camross GAA Grounds 19:30 Camross V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Group A Round 1
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Portarlington
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V St Joseph's
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Group B Round 1
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Graiguecullen
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group A Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V The Heath
O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempseys V Camross
Thursday 01 July
Leinster U20 FC Round 1
Aughrim 19:30 Laois v Wicklow
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group A Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group B Round 2
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V O'Dempseys
The Heath GAA Club 19:30 The Heath V Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group A Round 2
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group B Round 2
Castletown GAA 19:45 Castletown V Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group C Round 2
Clonad GAA 19:30 Clonad V Clough-Ballacolla
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group D Round 2
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group B Round 1
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey B V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group C Round 1
Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan V Portlaoise
Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group D Round 1
Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “C” Championship Round 2
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise B V Clonaslee St Manmans
Friday 02 July
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group A Round 2
Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V Stradbally
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Arles/Killeen
Crettyard 19:30 Crettyard V Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group B Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 1 - Round 3
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Venue tbc 19:00 Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 3
Camross 19:00 Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Clonad 19:00 Raheen Parish Gaels V Borris In Ossory
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Camross
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group C Round 2
O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group D Round 2
Ballypickas 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Castletown
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels V Ballyfin
Midlands Park Hotel Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “C” Championship Round 2
Clonad 18:30 Clonad V Colt Shanahoe
Saturday 03 July
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group A Round 2
Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Ballyroan Abbey
Graiguecullen GAA 19:30 Graiguecullen V St Joseph's
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group B Round 2
Courtwood GAA 19:30 Courtwood V Portarlington
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V O'Dempseys
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 2
Clonaslee St Manman's 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Emo
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group B Round 2
Pairc Acragar 20:00 Mountmellick V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Cente ACFL Div 3A Group B Round 2
The Heath 19:30 The Heath V The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group D Round 1
Spink 17:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Na Fianna Og
Sunday 04 July
Leinster SFC Quarter Finals
O’Connor Park 13:30 Laois v Westmeath
MW Hire OMP: 16:30 Kildare v Offaly
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group B Round 2
Timahoe 12:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Colt Shanahoe
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Abbeyleix 11:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V St Fintan's Mountrath
O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempseys V Na Fianna Og
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.