All the Laois GAA Fixtures for the week ahead

Tuesday 29 June
Leinster U20 HC Round 1
MW Hire OMP 19:30 Laois v Westmeath

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group A Round 2
Clonad GAA 19:30 Clonad V Portlaoise
Ballypickas GAA 19:30 Ballypickas V St Fintan's Mountrath

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Group B Round 2
Castletown GAA 19:30 Castletown V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Kilcotton 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4 Group A Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Arles/Killeen

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group C Round 2
Park Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska V Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Championship Round 1
Rathleague 1 8:30 Portlaoise B V Clough-Ballacolla
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Crettyard

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Development League Round 1
Spink 18:30 Park/Ratheniska-Spink V Na Fianna Og
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey B V Portarlington
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels

Wednesday 30 June
Celtic Challenge Quarter Final
Faithful Fields 19:30 Laois v Offaly

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Clonaslee St Manmans

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Group A Round 2
Park Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V The Harps
Camross GAA Grounds 19:30 Camross V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Group A Round 1
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Portarlington
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V St Joseph's

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Group B Round 1
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Graiguecullen
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Na Fianna Og

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group A Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V The Heath
O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempseys V Camross

Thursday 01 July
Leinster U20 FC Round 1
Aughrim 19:30 Laois v Wicklow

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group A Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Timahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group B Round 2
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V O'Dempseys
The Heath GAA Club 19:30 The Heath V Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group A Round 2
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group B Round 2
Castletown GAA 19:45 Castletown V Slieve Bloom

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group C Round 2
Clonad GAA 19:30 Clonad V Clough-Ballacolla

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group D Round 2
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group B Round 1
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey B V The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group C Round 1
Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan V Portlaoise
Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group D Round 1
Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Mountmellick Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “C” Championship Round 2
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise B V Clonaslee St Manmans

Friday 02 July
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group A Round 2
Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V Stradbally
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Arles/Killeen
Crettyard 19:30 Crettyard V Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group B Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 1 - Round 3
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Venue tbc 19:00 Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Minor Hurling Development League Group 2 - Round 3
Camross 19:00 Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Clonad 19:00 Raheen Parish Gaels V Borris In Ossory

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Camross
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group C Round 2
O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group D Round 2
Ballypickas 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Castletown
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels V Ballyfin

Midlands Park Hotel Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “C” Championship Round 2
Clonad 18:30 Clonad V Colt Shanahoe

Saturday 03 July
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group A Round 2
Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Ballyroan Abbey
Graiguecullen GAA 19:30 Graiguecullen V St Joseph's

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Group B Round 2
Courtwood GAA 19:30 Courtwood V Portarlington
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V O'Dempseys

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Group B Round 2
Clonaslee St Manman's 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Emo

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Group B Round 2
Pairc Acragar 20:00 Mountmellick V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Cente ACFL Div 3A Group B Round 2
The Heath 19:30 The Heath V The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group D Round 1
Spink 17:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Na Fianna Og

Sunday 04 July
Leinster SFC Quarter Finals
O’Connor Park 13:30 Laois v Westmeath
MW Hire OMP: 16:30 Kildare v Offaly

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group B Round 2
Timahoe 12:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Colt Shanahoe

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Abbeyleix 11:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V St Fintan's Mountrath
O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempseys V Na Fianna Og

