Laois Athletes enjoy success at Leinster Track and Field Championships

Carlow IT was the venue for the long-awaited return to action of Leinster Athletics last weekend.

This magnificent new venue hosted its first major championships, with the Leinster Senior, Junior and Masters Track and Field Championships taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The Junior is confined to athletes born in 2019, 2018, 2017 or 2016, and the Masters caters for the age-groups over 35. The Senior Championships covers everyone in between these ages.

These Leinster T&F Championships covers all the Olympic Events, Sprints, Hurdles, Middle Distance including Steeplechase, Walks, Jumps and Throws.

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, no medal presentations took place on a podium, they were collected individually by each athlete, so photographs are limited

The four throwing events were Shot Putt, Discus, Hammer, Javelin and Weight-for-Distance.

Shot Putt

Keith Gilligan St Abbans AC won the Senior event, with Shane Tunney of Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District winning the Mens O45. The evergreen Seamus Fitzpatrick Portlaoise AC won the O55 category, and is still one of the strongest men in Laois.

Weight-for-Distance

Seamus Fitzpatrick won the O55 with a throw of 8.88m.

Javelin

Keith Gilligan won the Senior Mens event, and Shane Tunney won the O45 event

Hammer

Eadaoin Coady St Abbans AC won the Junior Women's event with a throw of 41.98m. Gerard Kelly St Abbans AC was 3rd in the Senior Men's event with a throw of 38.07, and John Territt won the O60 with a throw of 36.21m, and beating all the younger master men's competitors too.

Discus

Sarah Graham of St Abbans AC was 3rd in the Junior Women's event, with a throw of 33.24, with younger sister Niamh not too far behind, one to watch for next year and beyond. John Territt won his second gold medal, with a throw of 36.22 in the O60, and David Keenan Ballyfin AC winning the O55 category.

The sprints events covers the 100m, 200m and 400m - any track event needing starting blocks.

100m

Siobhan McCann St Michaels AC came 2nd in the O45, and Canice Whearty, Oughaval AC finished 5th.

200m

Canice finished 4th in 22.84, and is taking a break from 400m races every week for the last three weekends.

400m

Eoghan Buggy ran a great race to finish 2nd in the senior men's event, in a time of 49.28. Colm Fitzgerald won the O40 in 1:02.85



The Jumps cover Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump and Pole Vault.

Pole Vault

Matthew Rossiter St Abbans AC finished 4th in the Senior Men's event.

High Jump

Seoige English finished 5th in the Junior Women's event.

The Middle Distance events are 800m, 1500m, 3,000 / 5,000 and 3,000m Steeplechase

Steeplechase

Kate Connolly ran the Junior Ladies Steeplechase, and while she found the big barriers a challenge, she is one to watch for the future, she has three more years in the junior grade.

800m

Faye McEvoy finished 4th in the Junior Women event, and her clubmate in Ballyroan Abbeyleix Jack McMahon finished 5th in the Junior Men's event.

1500m

Faye finished 3rd in the Junior Womens race, with Rory Morrissey St Michaels also 3rd in the O40 masters event. Star of the show was Avril Deegan, Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District, who made her long awaited return to competition after a 2 year injury lay-off. She worked her way up the field, lap by lap to win the senior ladies event in a fast time of 4:32

3,000m and 5,000m

Kate McDonald, Ballyroan Abbeyleix finished 4th in 10:15 in the senior women's 3,000m, with her brother Cian finishing 7th in the senior mens 5,000m, running it in 16:05. Tom Lupton finished 3rd in the Masters Men 5k and Ronan O'Reilly finished 4th in the O50 in 9:28.