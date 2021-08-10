10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Portlaoise Rugby players participate in first ever Women's Rugby league Championships

Portlaoise Rugby players participate in first ever Women's Rugby league Championships

Becca Mullins, Jenny Keegan, Robyn Mullins and Ellen Booth, four senior players with Portlaoise Rugby Club participated in the first ever Women’s Rugby League team on Saturday 7th of August in Galway.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Four Portlaoise Rugby Senior Ladies participated in the first ever Women’s Rugby League Championships last weekend.  On Saturday 7th of August, four PRFC Rugby Players, namely Becca Mullins, Robyn Mullins, Ellen Booth and Jenny Keegan travelled to Galway to join their fellow teammates from Barrowcudas (Carlow) women’s rugby league team to play Galway Tribes women’s team. 

 Unfortunately Barrowcudas were unsuccessful against the Galway side losing by two tries, however Portlaoise Robyn Mullin was awarded Player of the match with her fantastic performance and she also secured the opening try for visitors. 

 Rugby League Ireland (RLI) marked International Women’s Day this year with the launch of its first ever Women’s Championship which saw four clubs compete across Ireland to become the inaugural All Ireland Champions.

 This will see the end of the rugby league championship for the women who will now be heading straight into the rugby union season ahead.

Portlaoise women’s team train every Tuesday 7pm and every Friday 7.30 pm. All players and level of experience are welcome to join. For more information please contact the coach Gordon on (086) 830 9388. 

Laois ladies footballers power on to All Ireland semi final

Stradbally Town take bragging rights in Laois CCFL Cup final

No change in attendance cap as times set for 2020 Senior football and hurling finals this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media