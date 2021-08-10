Portlaoise Rugby players participate in first ever Women's Rugby league Championships

Becca Mullins, Jenny Keegan, Robyn Mullins and Ellen Booth, four senior players with Portlaoise Rugby Club participated in the first ever Women’s Rugby League team on Saturday 7th of August in Galway.
Four Portlaoise Rugby Senior Ladies participated in the first ever Women’s Rugby League Championships last weekend. On Saturday 7th of August, four PRFC Rugby Players, namely Becca Mullins, Robyn Mullins, Ellen Booth and Jenny Keegan travelled to Galway to join their fellow teammates from Barrowcudas (Carlow) women’s rugby league team to play Galway Tribes women’s team.
Unfortunately Barrowcudas were unsuccessful against the Galway side losing by two tries, however Portlaoise Robyn Mullin was awarded Player of the match with her fantastic performance and she also secured the opening try for visitors.
Rugby League Ireland (RLI) marked International Women’s Day this year with the launch of its first ever Women’s Championship which saw four clubs compete across Ireland to become the inaugural All Ireland Champions.
This will see the end of the rugby league championship for the women who will now be heading straight into the rugby union season ahead.
Portlaoise women’s team train every Tuesday 7pm and every Friday 7.30 pm. All players and level of experience are welcome to join. For more information please contact the coach Gordon on (086) 830 9388.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.