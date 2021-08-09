09/08/2021

Search our Archive

No change in attendance cap as times set for 2020 Senior football and hurling finals this weekend

Laois GAA to launch fundraising initiatives this Thursday night

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA have confirmed that there will be no increase in attendances for the upcoming 2020 senior finals this weekend.
500 supporters were permitted to attend the 2020 senior football semi finals last weekend and Secretary Niall Handy has confirmed that 500 will once again be the magic number this Saturday and Sunday.

Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton will clash in the senior hurling final at 7pm on Saturday night while Portarlington and Graiguecullen will lock horns in the football decider on Sunday at 2pm.

No doubt a ticket scramble will ensue within the four clubs this week with clubs been allocated a set amount with the most likely method of distribution been club draws for members who want tickets.

It is far from ideal but Laois GAA hands are tied as this is in line with National guidance despite O'Moore Park having a capacity of 25,000.

Both finals will be streamed live on Laois GAA TV but for die hard GAA fans in all four clubs, the thought of watching their club in a County final from their couch won't be the same.

Murphy's lead the way as Portarlington cruise into 2020 Senior football final

Super second half sees Graiguecullen book 2020 Senior final spot over Emo

Rosenallis final quarter burst sends them on way to Division two football crown

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media