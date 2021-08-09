No change in attendance cap as times set for 2020 Senior football and hurling finals this weekend

Laois GAA have confirmed that there will be no increase in attendances for the upcoming 2020 senior finals this weekend.

500 supporters were permitted to attend the 2020 senior football semi finals last weekend and Secretary Niall Handy has confirmed that 500 will once again be the magic number this Saturday and Sunday.

Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton will clash in the senior hurling final at 7pm on Saturday night while Portarlington and Graiguecullen will lock horns in the football decider on Sunday at 2pm.

No doubt a ticket scramble will ensue within the four clubs this week with clubs been allocated a set amount with the most likely method of distribution been club draws for members who want tickets.

It is far from ideal but Laois GAA hands are tied as this is in line with National guidance despite O'Moore Park having a capacity of 25,000.

Both finals will be streamed live on Laois GAA TV but for die hard GAA fans in all four clubs, the thought of watching their club in a County final from their couch won't be the same.