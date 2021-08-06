Super second half sees Graiguecullen book 2020 Senior final spot over Emo

Graiguecullen are through to the Laois SFC Finals for the first time since 2011, after a strong second half performance saw them defeat Emo. Graiguecullen held a two point lead at the break, with goals keeping Emo in the game. However, Graiguecullen controlled the second half and shored up their defensive problems to go through fairly comfortably in the end.

2020 Laois senior football championship semi final

Graiguecullen 2-12

Emo 3-5

Nigel Murphy opened the scoring from the throw-in for Emo, as some quick passes between Jack Owens and Paddy Hosey resulted in Murphy getting the angle to fire over. Graiguecullen's Brian Byrne, who made a late return to the starting line-up from injury, responded by beating his marker Jack Sethwright and swinging over with the left.

Graiguecullen goalkeeper Danny Bolger then marched up the field to confidently fire over a score off the ground. Graiguecullen had settled the quicker at this stage, as they turned Emo over again with a nice bit of defending from Mark Timmons, and it ended with Brian Byrne knocking over a free from close-range.

Centre-forward Chris Hurley then picked out Ross Hennessy with a lovely weight pass, which Hennessy caught, took the mark, and curled over for Graiguecullen's fourth point. Graiguecullen midfielder Shane O'Neill was picking up a lot of ball around the centre from kick-outs and tackles, and his hard work helped Graiguecullen kick two more points through Danny Bolger (free) and Chris Hurley.

Emo had the first goal chance of the game, as nice play from Paddy Hosey and Liam Crowley resulted in Sean Greene receiving the ball in the square, but Greene's shot was deflected off the bar by Bolger in the Graiguecullen net.

A bit of space opened up for Graiguecullen's Shane O'Neill down the field, and he took full advantage by lavishly swinging over with his left. At the end of the first water break, Graiguecullen had stormed into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead.

Emo were slightly wayward in front of goal and had hit three wides during the opening seventeen minutes. However, the game roared into life when the Emo men did find the net after the water break elapsed.

Nigel Murphy spotted Paddy Hosey's run inside and picked him out, and despite Hosey slipping, he managed to cleverly slide a hand pass through to the onrushing Sean Greene. The Emo defender again had his first shot excellently smothered by Bolger in goals, but this time Green side footed the rebound home.

We had to wait a while for the next score, as both sides were guilty of kicking wides and attempts short into the keepers hands. However, on the 26th minute mark, Emo wing-back Padraig Kirwan broke the lines and hand passed through to Darren Strong, who's finish was low and hard past Bolger and into the net. Emo were now level all of a sudden.

Brian Byrne settled Graiguecullen down a bit by pointing a close-range free over the bar. Then the third goal of the game arrived, and this time it went Graiguecullen's way. Brian Byrne showed a nice burst of speed and then found Mark Timmons, who had made his way up the field. Timmons beat Jack Owens round the corner and then slid the ball through Niall Gorman's legs.

Emo replied well, with Paddy Hosey fisting over the bar. Emo were goal-hungry after the first two went in as well, and again brilliant running from the athletic Padraig Kirwan found Hosey free inside the square, and who calmly slotted home

Ross Hennessy converted a free to end the half with Graiguecullen holding a narrow 1-9 to 3-2 advantage. However, the Carlow-border outfit had played with a strong wind and with Emo's eye for goal, you slightly fancied them in the second half.

The start of the second half saw Brian Byrne's hard running being rewarded with a free, with Bolger making his way up the field to fire between the posts. The Graiguecullen goalkeeper had another opportunity to kick a point off the ground moments later, but this time the wind brought his effort to the right and wide.

Emo were tackling ferociously, but also making a lot of unforced errors in their build-up play. They had chances to cut into the lead, but they failed to convert and it was the Graiguecullen men who took control.

Chris Hurley had a goal chance after centre back Ross Alcock found him just outside the square, Hurley's shot was smothered by Niall Gorman in the Emo net, but Graiguecullen worked the ball in again. Ross Alcock played a cut ball into the unmarked Ross Hennessy, who buried it into the net with no hesitation.

Emo finally got on the scoreboard for the second half in the 45th minute. Darren Strong, who had pulled a shot badly wide moments earlier, curled one over the bar. Graiguecullen led 2-10 to 3-3 during the second water break.

Patient build-up play from Graiguecullen after the water break saw wing-back Luke Aylesbury with all the time in the world to slot between the posts and extend his sides lead.

Graiguecullen looked the far fitter team at this stage of the contest. Despite a few wayward efforts, Chris Hurley got them back on the scoreboard after 52 minutes, and they now led by six.

Emo's Paul Lawlor tapped over two frees as we neared the end of the game, but Emo needed a goal and Graiguecullen had 14 men back defending.

GRAIGUECULLEN

Scorers: Ross Hennessy 1-2 (0-1 free, 0-1 45'), Mark Timmons 1-0, Brian Byrne (0-1 free) and Danny Bolger (frees) 0-3 each, Chris Hurley 0-2, Shane O'Neill and Luke Aylesbury 0-1 each

Team: Danny Bolger; Trevor Collins, Mark Timmons, Bobby Doyle; Luke Aylesbury, Ross Alcock, Danny Aylesbury; Shane O'Neill, Jamie Sheehan; Brian Byrne, Chris Hurley, Daniel O'Reilly; Ross Hennessy, Michael Hand, Paul Mulready. Subs: Luke Hand for O'Reilly (56 mins), James Doogue for Hennessy (61 mins)



EMO

Scorers: Paddy Hosey and Darren Strong 1-1 each, Sean Greene 1-1, Paul Lawlor 0-2 frees, Nigel Murphy 0-1

Team: Niall Gorman; Liam Crowley, James O'Rourke, Jack Sethwright; Padraig Kirwan, Shane Murphy, Sean Greene; Finbarr Crowley, Brian Gorman; Nigel Murphy, Darren Strong, Stephen Norton; Paul Lawlor, Jack Owens, Paddy Hosey. Subs: David Gorman for B Gorman (40 mins), James Hillard for Murphy (53 mins)

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)