05/08/2021

Search our Archive

First ever all inclusive GAA Cul Camp in Laois proves huge success

First ever all inclusive GAA Cul Camp in Laois proves huge success

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The first ever Inclusive GAA Cul Camp in Laois, held recently at the Rock GAA, was a massive success. The positive feedback from the parents of the children certainly underlined the success of the event.

Laois Sports Partnership was delighted to get the following feedback from one very satisfied parent. “What a wonderful experience for every single child who signed up,” they said.

The parent added that there was: “Zero pressure and it was 100 per cent inclusive. No matter what the children did or didn’t do, it was wonderful with no judgement or expectations”.

The event was described as “fun and relaxing for all, and skills were learned too”.

“My son could be himself and take part and sit some activities out as he needed. And he wanted to go every morning because he could feel the positivity, not matter what,” the parent added in their testimonial.

The event ran for three days at the Rock GAA club in July and was a natural extension to the all-inclusive Gaelic football sessions run at the Rock GAA club.

In February 2019, the wheels were set in motion for the all-inclusive Gaelic football sessions for children with additional needs to play, learn and interact in an environment suited to their needs at The Rock GAA Club.

The much-welcomed ‘Rock for All’ programme sees children with additional needs such as autism, ADHD and visual impairments get the chance to have fun with their peers for an hour every Sunday.

Their aim is to involve children from four to 16 years old around the county and of all abilities in Gaelic football in a fun, non-competitive way.

Soon, almost 20 parents expressed interest in the novel idea to hold this in The Rock GAA club. With the success of the ‘Rock for All’ group, they have decided to change training times to coincide with Little Rockers to add to the fun and atmosphere of the mornings.

In recent weeks, they have been getting out in the fresh air, having loads of fun and picking up football skills along the way.
Anthony Ging is amazed at the feedback the idea has had so far. “This is bigger than we ever expected. We’ve had parents from Castletown, Clonaslee and The Heath, contacting us about this. I never realised starting this journey just how big it could get,” said the juvenile secretary

“We want to build a community around this. We’re really delighted with the support Laois GAA, Leinster GAA and Laois Sports Partnership have given us,” added Anthony. Those interested need only to turn up with sports gear, enthusiasm and a sense of fun.
They now meet every Thursday night from 6.45-7.30.

PICTURE GALLERY: Prize winners galore at The Heath golf club Lady Captain's prize

Portlaoise AFC crowned u13 league champions after epic battle

2020 Laois senior football semi finals the highlight of busy week on Laois GAA fixture front

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group