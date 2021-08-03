Portlaoise AFC crowned u13 league champions after epic battle

MSL U/13 League playoff

Portlaoise AFC 4

Tullamore Town 3

Portlaoise AFC and Tullamore Town met in a thrilling playoff for the u13 Midland Schoolboy League title last Wednesday evening in Rosleaghan Park.

Despite their age, both teams have a lot of players well used to playing in big games and they settled to their tasks very quickly. Portlaoise created the better of the early chances with both Peacham and Cleland going close. Peacham’s snapshot just over the bar and Cleland testing the Tullamore keeper from a tight angle.

However it was Tullamore who opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Excellent interplay put the Tullamore winger through who finished smartly from 12 yards. Before Portlaoise could clear their heads the visitors doubled their lead. Tullamore’s striker first time volley from a wide cross came back off the post but they were first to react to finish the ball to an empty net.

Despite being two goals down Portlaoise were playing some excellent football. Powders, O’Connor, Dawson and McCormack were setting the platform in the middle of the park and consistently putting them on the front foot.

They got the breakthrough they deserved on 22 minutes. Excellent pressure from Coleman, Peacham and Cleland turned Tullamore over in their defensive third with Cleland beating the full back and curling a magnificent shot beyond the reach of the goalkeeper to the far corner of the net.

Portlaoise were on top now. Keane, Gdowski and Harney in control at the back and Browne terrorizing the Tullamore left with his pace.

On 27 minutes the sides were level. Portlaoise recycled the ball through their goalkeeper Kelly and he went route one. A long clearance put Browne, Coleman and Cleland in behind with Cleland rounding the keeper and calmly passing the ball to an empty net.

The second half couldn’t have started better for the home side. A short corner from Dunne and Cleland caught the Tullamore defense napping with Coleman rising highest to place his magnificent header beyond the reach of the Tullamore keeper.

Portlaoise scored their fourth 10 minutes later. Playing out from the back, Powders and O’Connor combined to find Dunne who’s perfectly weighted pass put Cleland through. His unstoppable drive put Portlaoise firmly in the driving seat with 15 minutes remaining.

Delaney then drew a fine save from the Tullamore keeper shortly after as Portlaoise piled on the pressure.

There was to be another twist in this epic contest. As the Summer rain poured down and the floodlights came on, Tullamore scored their third against the run of play. A speculative effort from outside the box deflected into the Portlaoise net to setup a grandstand finish.

Tullamore put their big men forward and went all out for the equaliser which would have sent this tie to extra time. However the Portlaoise boys showed incredible composure in the face of pressure with goalkeeper Kelly, defenders Gdowski, Keane and Harney incredibly calm in the face of pressure.

O’Connor, Powders and McCormack shored up the middle and Mbeng & Delaney were always an outlet, relieving the pressure on multiple occasions.

After four minutes of injury time, Portlaoise were crowned league champions and the celebrations for the home side could begin. It was really encouraging to see both teams put on an excellent display of football in such a sporting contest.

Portlaoise Squad

Ethan Kelly, Cormac Harney, Jan Gdowski, Ryan Keane, Finn Dawson, Seán Powders, Mark O’Connor, Harry Brown, Ben Peacham, Jack Cleland, Tom Coleman, David Valainis, Ross Dunne, Aaron McCormack, Leon Delaney, Darren Mbeng, Oisín Duffin.