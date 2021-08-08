Rosenallis final quarter burst sends them on way to Division two football crown

Laois Shopping Centre Laois Division 2 football final

ROSENALLIS 3-15

MOUNTMELLICK 3-12

After a thoroughly enjoyable hour of football on Sunday morning, the men from Rosenallis left the LOETB Centre of Excellence with the Division two football title in tow.

On the balance of play they deserved it but with Mountmellick powered on by Colm Coss, they were a tough nut to crack with a final quarter push needed to eventually see them over the line.

Niall Mullen hit 1-8 for Mountmellick with an exhibition of free taking and he got the scoreboard motoring in the second minute.

Rosenallis weren't long about settling into the game and three scores in a row from the lively Brian Fitzpatrick, Joe Shelly and Ronan Murray had them nicely in tune before the 10th minute.

Mountmellick's game plan centered around the excellent Colm Coss who roved between full and centre forward and it was the big man who pounced for their opening goal on 10 minutes after great work from Brian Fitzpatrick.

The response from Rosenallis was emphatic as just three minutes later, they had a goal of their own after Fitzpatrick's effort came back off the crossbar only for Ronan Murray to stick home the rebound.

Momentum changed yet again and despite been two points down on 13 minutes, Mountmellick went in at the water break a point up with three scores in a row from Coss, Mark Dowling and Darragh Hanlon.

Niall Mullen pushed it out to a two point game shortly after the restart but Rosenallis came hunting and after a neat one-two with John Maher, Brian Fitzpatrick fired home their second goal.

Laois senior hurler, Fiachra C Fennell added a superb score but Mullen was missing nothing for Mountmellick and a brace from the number 10 levelled the game with first half injury time approaching.

There was time for two more scores as Joe Shelly knocked over his second for the victors and another Mullen free made sure that the sides went in level at half time - 2-5 to 1-8.

Coss put Mountmellick into an early second half lead before a Rosenallis blitz saw them kick 1-4 without reply while Mountmellick centre back Darren Fitzpatrick picked up a black card and had to do 10 minutes in the sin bin. Jack Friel and Donal Lalor ('45') got the ball rolling before Fitzpatrick got his second goal of the game on 34 minutes after Donnagh Callaly picked him out with an inch perfect pass.

By the 40th minute, Rosenallis had opened up a 3-9 to 1-9 lead and really had Mountmellick rattled, but they didn't throw in th towel. Mullen kicked another free before the brilliant Finn Culleton picked out Mullen at the back post and he made no mistake in finding the net from a tight angle.

At 3-9 to 2-10, it was game on again and with the sides adding another point each before the second half water break, only two points separated them as the game entered the final quarter.

Rosenallis had that extra bit in reserve in the final quarter and hit four points on the spin before the 54th minute to put some daylight between the teams.

Mountmellick were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute and after seeing his effort saved by Donal Lalor in the Rosenallis goals, Colm Coss followed up the rebound and found the net.

They couldn't manage another goal and Rosenallis held on for a deserved win.

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Brian Fitzpatrick 2-1, Ronan Murray 1-2, Joe Shelly 0-3, Jack Friel, Donal Lalor (both '45's) and Colm Poole (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Paddy Keating, Fiachra C Fennell and Donnagh Callaly 0-1 each.

Team: Donal Lalor; Paul Maher, Adam McDermott, Marcus Redmond; Paddy Keating, Ruadhri C Fennell, Fiachra C Fennell; Jack Friel, John O'Loughlin; Colm Poole, Eoin Dunne, Joe Shelly; Brian Fitzpatrick, Ronan Murray, Donnagh Callaly. Subs: John Lennon for Eoin Dunne (ht), Matthew Bennett for Adam McDermott (55).

MOUNTMELLICK

Scorers: Niall Mullen 1-8 (0-6 frees), Colm Coss 2-2, Mark Dowling and Darragh Hanlon 0-1 each.

Team: Eoghan Keogh; Redmond McEvoy, Gearoid Hanrahan, Bernard Rochford; Darren McDermott, Darren Fitzpatrick, Kai Byrne; Ger Reddin, Colm Coss; Niall Mullen, Eoin George, Tadhg Culliton; Darragh Hanlon, Mark Dowling, Finn Culleton. Subs: John Noonan for Darren McDermott (54), Steve Lynch for Ger Reddin (55).