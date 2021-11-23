The Heath Golf Club pull together for local charities

Every year the Captains at The Heath Golf Club allocate two days for their chosen charities. This year the chosen charities were Pieta House and the staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, in appreciation of their efforts in these difficult times.

A Four Person Team Event was held on 26th and 27th August and a raffle was organised on the day. Presentation of cheques took place recently.

A total of €5000 was raised and divided between the two organisations. The hospital staff decided to use the funds on additional outdoor seating for staff and the balance on rewards by way of a lottery.

The organising committee would like to thank everyone who took part in the event for making it a fantastic success. A total of 34 teams took part in a four- ball competition representing 14 different clubs from around the country including Athy, Cill Dara, Kilkea Castle, Limerick, Adare, Woodbrook, Grange, Templemore, Grange Castle, and all the Laois golf clubs.

Special appreciation from the club members to our main sponsors of the competition PowerPoint Engineering and Deirdre’s Bistro at the Heath Golf Club. The event was also supported by the following local businesses/and members who sponsored the raffle prizes including Browns Gala Express, Dublin Road, Fitzsimons Printers, Shanagolden, George Christy member HGC, Caffé Latte, Harding Butchers, Mulhall’s Supervalu, Deirdre’s Bistro and Blossom Time. Their generosity is hugely appreciated.