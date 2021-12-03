Laois Cross Country Championships to take place in Abbeyleix

There will be a new venue for the Laois Senior Cross Country Championships this month as Abbeyleix is set to host the event
Ballyroan and Abbeyleix Athletic Club will host the premier County Cross Country events for the first time since their formation ten years ago on Sunday December 19.
The programme will feature the Laois senior championships for men and women plus a juvenile four race competition for girls and boys.
The cross country course is situated on the lands of Danny and Michael Cass (by kind permission) at Blackhill, Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix.
Proceedings will kick off at 11am and clubs are reminded to submit their entries online by Friday December 10.
