Portlaoise Panthers under 14's come up trumps in Laois derby

The Portlaoise U14 Boy's division two basketball team travelled to Portarlington to play Kestrels in the Midland Area League Competition.

The first few minutes of this game saw both defensive on top with scores at a premium. Ryan Mannion and Josh Kidd were crucial to the Panthers defensive getting some great rebounds. Both teams were eventually rewarded for their hard work with some good baskets, Dara Stack finished with baskets for the visiting team after good work from Echezona Onuorah and Josh Kidd.

Portlaoise Panthers 24

Kestrels (Portarlington) 10

U/14 Boys division 2 league

As the quarter went on their was nothing between these well organised teams with both playing well. Panthers finished strong with Tawanda Mahona getting the last basket of the quarter after good work from Ryan Mannion and Dara Stack to help them into a six point lead.

The second quarter continued much the same in what was turning out to be a low scoring game in which both teams had to work for every basket. Portlaoise had introduced a couple of fresh players Mark Fennell and Alex O Connor to great effect as both put in good performances.

The visiting team again put points on the scoreboard through Justice Iheme after great work from Jack Conway and Alex Keys. As the halftime whistle approached the Panthers team extended their lead with some fine shooting from Justice Iheme to see them go into the break with a 10 point lead.

The second half saw the Kestrels boy's come out strong to get the first couple of baskets.

Portlaoise had good performances from Jack Keenan and Owen Bowe Dent but were unlucky with the final shot. They were eventually rewarded for their hard work with baskets from Dara Stack after good work from Tawanda Mahona and Justice Iheme. As the quarter came to a close Portlaoise did get a couple of vital stops on the defensive end with great work from Mark Fennell and Jack Keenan. The last quarter saw the game slow down again with scores at a premium for the first couple of minutes. Portlaoise had good performances from Josh Kidd and Jack Conway.

As the game went on the Panthers lads upped the tempo and were rewarded with Dara Stack and Justice Iheme finishing off some good moves with good baskets to maintain their 10 point lead. Kestrels to their credit had all the effort but were unlucky with the final shot to bridge the gap as the Panthers lads finished the game the stronger team and went on to a well deserved hard fought win.

Portlaoise Team

Alex O Connor, Alex Keyes, Dara Stack, Dinny Whelan, Echezona Onuorah, Jack Keenan, Jack Conway, Josh Kidd, Justice Iheme, Mark Fennell, Owen Bowe Dent, Ryan Mannion, Tawanda Mahona, Zack Dargan.

Coaches: Miriam Fennell & Niall Davis