Heatwave - three days of very hot weather begins says Met Éireann

Met Éireann expects the hottest day of the heatwave to date to be Wednesday with two days of sizzling days to follow.

It its latest RTÉ forecast Met Éireann predicts that highest temperature to hit the 30 degree mark.

The hottest part of the country is expected to be the midlands while light breezes keeping temperatures a little more comfortable around the coasts. Afternoon temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees.

Wednesday will mark the start of three very hot days. While it will cool off a little on Saturday, it is likely to stay warm and dry into the weekend with a few showers in places.

Met Éireann has also warned people to be on alert for heat stress, esecially for the very young and old, sunburn, high pollen and water safety.

LATEST FORECAST ON RTÉ

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow warning for high temperatures to exceed 27 degrees. It is valid until Friday, June 29.

Read also: STATUS RED FIRE ALERT

Read also: BBQs NOT WELCOME IN FORESTS

MET ÉIREANN FORECAST

Very warm Wednesday with long spells of hazy sunshine throughout the country. Afternoon temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees generally but the temperatures will be slightly less near the coast due to onshore breezes, especially along the east and south coast.

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY 27TH JUNE

Dry and calm overnight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Fog patches forming around dawn.

TOMORROW - THURSDAY 28TH JUNE

Another very warm and sunny day on Thursday with highs of 26 to 30 degrees again.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Close overnight with lows of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Friday: Very warm or hot again on Friday, with sunshine in all areas and afternoon temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius generally, a few degrees less in eastern coastal counties and on along the coasts in refreshing sea breezes.

Weekend: Continuing generally dry over the weekend. There will be more cloud about especialy in western and northern counties, where a little rain is possible in places later Saturday but it will still be very warm with afternoon temperatures in the mid-twenties, possibly higher in some southern areas.

Dry in most places on Sunday but cooler in the north and northwest with temperatures in the high teens and low twenties but warmer in Munster and Leinster with temperatures in the mid-twenties.

Early days of next week (Monday to Wednesday): There is some uncertainty but latest indications suggest rather more in the way of cloud, but some sunshine. Dry much of the time on Monday but increasing chance of some showery rain developing, however at this stage amounts look small. Still warm on Monday and Tuesday but possible turning fresher later.