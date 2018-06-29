LATEST WEATHER - Met Eireann extends weather warning for weekend

Met Éireann has extended its Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures as Ireland's heatwave is set to continue into the weekend.

Maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius were recorded widely on Friday. The national forecaster has extended its Status Yellow High Temperature warning for the entire country from a deadline of 9pm on Friday night to 10pm on Saturday night.

Temperatures in excess of 27 degrees Celsius are expected on Saturday mainly in Connacht, Munster and parts south Leinster.

People are being warned that UV and pollen values will also be high so skin protection and hydration are vitally important. The weather is likely to last longer than this week with Met Éireann saying there is "no end in sight" to the warm spell.

Met Eireann Forecaster Joanna Donnelly said yesterday that the weather is not expected to break at the weekend.

Very warm and sunny for the rest of the afternoon and evening with highs of 23 to 30 degrees, warmest across Connacht and the midwest. Coastal areas will be cooler with sea-breezes and there will be patchy fog near the north Ulster coast. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2018