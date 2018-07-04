Where were the highest temperatures recorded during Irish heatwave?

The Irish heatwave hit day eleven on Wednesday according to Met Eireann.

The Irish forecaster has shared the locations where it recorded days above 25 degrees Celcius in the past ten days with day ten being Tuesday, July 3.

While the temperatures continue to reach their highest inland, it is no surprise that the hottest recorded temperature on Tuesday was in Carlow at 29.8 degrees Celcius.

Day nine of the heatwave saw the hottest recorded temperature with a sizzling 32 degrees at Shannon Airport.

Have a look at the full list of hottest locations recorded by Met Eireann.