Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan near Tullamore in Offaly on Tuesday.

The advice is to bring your wellies and wet gear as there is rain in the forecast for the afternoon but it will be a relatively warm day with temperatures reaching highs of 20 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it will become wet and windy tonight with outbreaks of rain which will be persistent at times. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

The rain will clear eastwards early tomorrow morning with bright spells developing. Some further outbreaks of rain will move in from the west through the afternoon. Staying blustery in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.