WATCH LIVE: Big storms #Callum #Bronagh to follow #Ali this week warn weather forecasters

Storm Ali is being followed by Storms Bronagh and Callum this week. Met Éireann is already warning of storm conditions this weekend.

Ireland could escape the worst of Bronagh but Callum could be a differant story.

Check in with this Leinster Express story to follow the progress of the storms as they hit.

Met Éireann forecast below:

MET ÉIREANN FORECAST

The rain will clear early Thursday and it will become cool and blustery with gusty westerly winds. Showers will affect western coastal counties but most parts of the country will be dry. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER

Friday will be a bright and showery day with blustery westerly winds, the winds strongest during the morning time. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

This weekend's weather is looking disturbed with the jet stream lying over Ireland, and details are uncertain at this stage. But there is the potential for storm development close to and over Ireland. There is a strong signal that more settled conditions will prevail for early next week as the jet stream moves away northwards.

Most places will be dry on Friday night with variable cloud and clear spells. Light to moderate southwesterly winds and turning cold with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

For Saturday, a dry bright start, with sunny spells, but there is some uncertainty re developments. Present charts indicate rain and freshening easterly winds will affect the southern half of the country, but that further north it will stay mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and just light variable winds.

On Saturday night and early Sunday there is the likelihood of more widespread heavy and possibly thundery rain, with some strong or possibly stormy winds possible, as a low tracks close to or over Ireland. Further updates will issue on this closer to the time.

Early next week: Drier, more settled conditions are signalled with high pressure likely to be the dominant feature. Good sunshine by day, but with a risk of night-time mist and fog lingering for a time in the mornings. Daytime temperatures close to normal.