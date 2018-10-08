Met Éireann puts country on alert for 'stormy' weather in RTÉ forecast

Met Éireann has warned of a storm risk toward the end of a mild and unsettled week of weather.

"At the moment there is a risk of extremely windy possibly stormy coditions at the end of the week on Friday," Meteorolgist Jean Byrne warned in her Sunday night forecast after the RTÉ news.

She said a very active weather system is expected to hit on Thursday night into Friday morning bringing with strong winds and heavy rain.

While it will be windy all week, Met Éireann is predicting a mild and almost warm week with temperatures hitting 20 degrees by Wendesday.

Callum will be the name give to the weather system of it is upgraded to storm status.

Met Éireann's weekly forecast below picture.

TODAY - MONDAY 8TH OCTOBER

Blustery today with strengthening south or southwest winds. Outbreaks of rain will affect parts of north Connacht and Ulster but it will be largely dry elsewhere with just the odd shower. Most areas will be cloudy but a few sunny spells will develop in the south and east. Top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

TONIGHT - MONDAY 8TH OCTOBER

Windy tonight with southerly gales affecting Atlantic coasts. Rain will affect parts of north Connacht and west Ulster giving some locally heavy falls. It will hold largely dry elsewhere with just some hill mist and the odd light shower. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 9TH OCTOBER

Another blustery day on Tuesday with most areas holding dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. However, rain will continue to affect parts of north Connacht and west Ulster during the morning, before clearing away northwards in the afternoon. Mist will affect some hills. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday: Mostly dry with broken cloud. Southerly winds will be strong and gusty during the day. Very mild with highs of 17 to 20 degrees, but feeling cooler in the wind.

Thursday: Rain spreading northwards from Munster to all parts of the country through the morning. Becoming drier everywhere by evening. Highest temps of 14 to 16 degrees. Windy overnight with more rain spreading from the south.

Friday: Wet and very windy; southwest winds with some severe gusts during the morning. The winds will ease in the afternoon, becoming light in the evening time. Rain turning more to showers through the day.

Weekend: Staying unsettled with more rain likely.