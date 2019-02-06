Met Éireann issues weather warning for this week

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for storm force and severe winds due to hit Ireland this week which will be accompanied by heavy rain.

The Status Yellow - weather advisory for Ireland forecasts a very windy day on Friday with possibly storm force winds along parts of the coast.

The warning is valid from 6am to 8pm Friday, February 8.

The weather forecaster says Friday will be very windy with strong to gale force southwest winds and severe gusts. Winds will veer westerly by early afternoon. they'll continue very strong for a time and then gradually ease.

Rain in the morning will clear eastwards with heavy showers following for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Friday night will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers.

More forecast below tweets

Status Yellow - Weather Advisory for Ireland

Very windy on Friday with possibly storm force winds along parts of the coast.



Valid: Friday 08 February 2019 06:00 to Friday 08 February 2019 20:00



Issued: Wednesday 06 February 2019 11:00https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2019

Atlantic Charts - Rain for the week ahead, the outlook can be found at https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Kjg9B5Zj4G — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2019

TODAY - WEDNESDAY 6TH FEBRUARY



Heavy showers of rain or hail this morning with a risk of thunder near the west coast. The east and southeast will stay mainly dry with some sunshine. Towards evening, heavy rain will develop in the west with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY 6TH FEBRUARY

This evening and early tonight rain will spread eastwards across the country. The rain will be heavy with a chance of hail, thunder and sleet as well. On high ground some snow is possible. Clear weather will follow with frost and some icy patches will form. Showers will develop again in the west. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees.

TOMORROW - THURSDAY 7TH FEBRUARY

Thursday morning will be dry in the eastern half of the country with sunny spells and any frost clearing. Scattered showers will occur in the west. Towards evening, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday night will be wet and blustery with outbreaks of rain and fresh, gusty south to southwest winds. the winds will be strong in coastal areas early in the night and will become very strong and gusty near south and west coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Friday will be very windy with strong to gale force southwest winds and severe gusts. Winds will veer westerly by early afternoon. they'll continue very strong for a time and then gradually ease. Rain in the morning will clear eastwards with heavy showers following for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Friday night will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers.

Saturday will be bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Saturday night will be cold with clear spells and with frost and icy patches developing.

Sunday will be cold and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh northwest winds. Sunday night will be cold with a sharp frost and icy patches developing.

Monday will be dry and bright with sunny spells and light breezes. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. A sharp frost will develop on Monday night.

Tuesday will be mainly dry also. some patchy rain may develop along the west coast.

Met Éireann says the concept behind YELLOW level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity and to allow them to take preventative action. It is implicit that YELLOW level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.