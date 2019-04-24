Brace yourselves Met Éireann issues weekend weather warning for stormy cold conditions

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for this weekend as wet and windy weather is on course to hit Ireland by the weekend with temperatures also plummeting.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow - weather advisory for Cork and Kerry. It warns of potentially stormy conditions for the southwest later on Friday and early Saturday.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Friday, April 26 to 6am Saturday, April 27.

The rest of the country is expected to experience wind and rain as a result but no other counties are covered by warnings at this stage.

The forecaster's latest national outlook is for rather unsettled weather with spells of heavy rain and strong winds at times. It will also turn cooler with maximum temperatures closer to normal or slightly below. Temperatures could drop to the low single figures this weekend. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

For more information please check https://t.co/EUO3EbKt12

FORECAST DETAILS FROM MET ÉIREANN

Thursday, will bring a mix of cloudy periods and hazy sunshine. Early fog clearing. Showers will soon become widespread, some heavy, prolonged and thundery and with a risk of hail also. Some spot flooding is possible also. Cooler than recently, top temperatures of 11 to 15 C., in light to moderate variable or southeast winds, which will be gusty in showers.

Thursday Night: Showers becoming isolated with some clear spells developing in light to moderate variable breezes. A band of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties towards morning in freshening northwesterly wind. It will turn somewhat cooler with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Friday: Outbreaks of rain at first followed by a spell of wet and windy weather pushing in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. Wet and windy weather will continue on Friday night with rain turning possibly heavy and a risk of very strong and gusty winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Weekend: Current indications are for heavy rain to clear later in the day to scattered showers with sunny spells. It will turn cooler with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, as strong and gusty northwesterly winds moderate. A further spell of wet and windy weather is set to sweep across the country on Sunday. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.