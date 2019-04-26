Met Éireann forecaster says Storm Hannah winds could hit Status Red territory

Met Éireann issued a third weather warning overnight ahead of Storm Hannah and now a forecaster has said that some of the winds could be in Status Red territory.

Forecaster Liz Walsh told RTÉ Morning Ireland that the wind warnings are on the "strong end of orange" and "could dip into Red territory" especially places like Kerry, West Clare and West Cork.

She said Met Éireann will be reviewing the weather warnings on Friday morning.

"I’m not going to lie the winds could dip into red territory. Definitely, think about changing your plans and take action to protect yourself and your property. I would urge people who have put out their garden furniture to take it back in tonight," she said.

Gardaí issue roads warning ahead of Storm Hannah

Two Status Orange weather warnings and one Yellow warning are now in place across the country.

Met Éireann forecasters put out a second Status Orange warning at 4 am on Friday morning for parts of the country with wind gusts of up to 120-130kmh expected.



A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4 pm today until 5 am tomorrow.

The second Status Orange warning, issued today, is a wind warning for Tipperary and Waterford from 10 pm tonight until 2 am Saturday.

Laois is included in a Status Yellow wind warning that also covers Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford from 11 pm tonight until 9 am tomorrow.

