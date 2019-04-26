Gardaí issue roads warning ahead of Storm Hannah

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be extra cautious as severe winds are forecast this evening, Friday, April 26, with the arrival of Storm Hannah.

A Status Orange Wind Warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick is in place from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. Gusts of 110 to 130 km/h are expected.

A Status Orange Wind Warning for Tipperary and Waterford is also in place from 10pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday. Gusts of 110 to 120km/h are expected.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford. 90-110km/h gusts are forecast.

Weather warning and advice from An Garda Síochána - more details can be found at the following link: https://t.co/vF901i5IRA pic.twitter.com/fimCGb8vk1 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 26, 2019

"Cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. Drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings," gardaí said.

"We ask people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast."

"Please heed the Met Éireann warnings and be aware of local prevailing weather conditions. Updates will be provided on the Garda website and social media accounts."

LATEST: Met Éireann forecaster says Storm Hannah winds could hit Status Red territory