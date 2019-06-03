Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the week ahead

Met Éireann's Irish weather forecast for the week ahead starting on Monday, June 3.

Sunny spells and showers expected on Monday according to Met Éireann with the showers more frequent and heavier during the afternoon and evening; longer dry periods in the eastern half of the country. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees with southwesterly winds becoming lighter through the day.

On Monday night, showers will become more isolated long clear periods develop. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees in light breezes.

Sunshine and showers again on Tuesday, highs of 14 to 16 degrees in light northerly breezes.

The showers will die out on Tuesday night and under clear skies temperatures will fall to 4 or 5 degrees.

Wednesday will be another rather cool day. It will start largely dry with good sunshine but in the afternoon showers will develop, some heavy and thundery.

Highest temperatures on the low side for the time of year, expected to reach just 11 to 14 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Once again the showers will die out early in the night with a chilly night to follow.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday with showers developing during the day, dying out at night with temperatures remaining on the low side for the time of year.

Friday and next weekend: Current indications suggest low pressure will continue to dominate our weather, so it will likely remain cool with showers each day, but with dry and sunny periods also.

